GBP/USD Forecast: Key Range Tipped to Maintain Control

The GBP/USD exchange rate has risen back to 1.2891 over the course of recent days, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry says he maintains a bias for further consolidation in the 1.2670/1.3000 range going forward.

Although intraday moves reflect a degree of uncertainty with choppy trading on GBP/USD, the direction of travel continues higher near term.

The big question is whether the bulls can overcome key medium term pivot/resistance at 1.3000.

As a run of positive closes builds, with the market pulling above 1.2860 (a September pivot) we see a positive bias within what is still a three week consolidation between 1.2670/1.3000.

The bulls will though take encouragement from momentum, with RSI and Stochastics moving sharply higher and a bull cross now on MACD.

This is setting up for pressure on 1.3000. Intraday weakness is seemingly now a chance to buy. Initially we see support around 1.2900 but any supported weakness towards 1.2860 looks to be a near term chance to buy for pressure on 1.3000 now.

It would need a closing breakout above 1.3050 to confirm a bullish breakout. A failure below 1.2820 (yesterday’s low would flip the near term outlook negative towards 1.2670.

The bulls fought back yesterday as a broadly positive tone to risk appetite trumped concerns markets are having over how the US Presidential Election could pan out.

How sustainable this improvement is could hinge on the talks between the Democrats and the White House over a fiscal support package.

The Democrats propose around $2.2trillion of funding, whilst Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and the White House propose around $1.6trillion. Although a vote was postponed last night, there is still a chance that fiscal support could be agreed upon as talks continue.

This is helping to prop up markets today.

You can also add in some broadly positive US data read through, with a better than expected ADP number boding well for Nonfarm Payrolls tomorrow.

This has pulled Treasury yields higher and the dollar is coming back under pressure once more (USD is a safe haven play primarily right now).

Subsequently, we see forex majors edging risk positive once more and equities gaining.

Watch also the precious metals ticking higher on the renewed dollar weakness. Once more we see major markets trading around dollar moves. Manufacturing PMIs are in focus now today.

The first trading day of the month is a day of the September manufacturing PMIs on the economic calendar.

The Eurozone final Manufacturing PMI is at 0900BST and is expected to be confirmed at 53.7 (53.7 flash September, 51.7 final August).

The UK final Manufacturing PMI is also expected to be unrevised at 54.3 (54.3 flash, 55.2 final August). The Eurozone Unemployment rate for August is expected to have increased to 8.1% (from 7.9% in July).

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, US core Personal Consumption Expenditure is at 1330BST and is expected to pick up by +0.3% in August, which would increase the year on year rate to +1.4% (from +1.3% in July).

The US ISM Manufacturing is at 1500BST and is expected to tick slightly higher to 56.3 in September (from 56.0 in August).

There are another couple of Fed speakers scheduled for today. The FOMC’s John Williams (voter, centrist) speaks at 1600BST, whilst the FOMC’s Michelle Bowman (voter, leans hawkish) speaks again at 2000BST.