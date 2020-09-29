GBP/USD Tech Forecast: "Close above 1.2860 is Needed to Confirm an Improvement"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has rallied back above 1.28 over the past 24 hours. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets looks at the next levels that might come into play.

With the dollar strength looking less secure in the past couple of sessions, and Brexit positivity pulling sterling higher, we saw a GBP/USD rally yesterday.

However, even though there was a +80 pip rebound on the day, this also included a questionable bull failure which pulled the market -100 pips off the day high into the close.

It seems that volatility is building up, which needs to be considered when positioning.

The technicals show that yesterday’s move has potentially turned a corner, but a close above 1.2860 is needed to confirm an improvement.

This would then open 1.3000.

Momentum indicators have improved, but again, look to be at a crossroads, where RSI and Stochastics are again around levels where the last rally failed in mid-September.

This outlook essentially plays into our medium term medium/uncertain position between 1.2650/1.3000.

The hourly chart reflects the near term pick up which needs to now hold above 1.2825 to be sustained.

A risk positive start to the week has just begun to lose a little steam this morning.

Markets have been able to respond to some good newsflow for a change, as the steps towards a $2.2 trillion package of US fiscal support edges closer and hints of positive steps emanate from Brexit trade negotiations.

This is leaves markets at an intriguing inflection point.

The dollar has been strengthening in recent weeks as risk appetite has faltered amidst rising second wave COVID fears.

This is still a key factor for traders to price for, but if Congress can get a new fiscal support package over the line, it would be a very welcome boost in the coming days.

After a couple of sessions of reacting to the initial news, this morning, markets are looking more circumspect.

Previously, we have seen hope of agreement in Congress dissipate quickly. It seems that markets need further traction in Congress (but also the EU/UK Brexit trade negotiations) in order to take a view.

The dollar has drifted off, but only marginally and so far there has been little sustainable damage to its multi-week recovery. Equities have rebounded, but the move is stalling slightly today.

Gold has bounced after a recent phase of selling pressure, but is also stalling. The one decisive mover today seems to be sterling, but again, the politics can change quickly, leaving sterling as a volatile play right now.

The economic calendar is a bit busier today as we approach the end of the month. German inflation is due at 1300BST and is expected to show German HICP falling by -0.1% in the month of September (after falling by -0.2% in August) and also falling by -0.1% on the year (-0.1% in August).

The US Trade Balance is at 1330BST and is expected to show a slight increase in the deficit to -$81.8bn in August (from $-$80.1bn in July). The S&P Case Shiller House Price Index is at 1400BST and is expected to improve to +3.8% in July (from +3.5% in June).

The main data point of the day is the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence at 1500BST which is expected to improve well to 89.5 in September (from 84.8 in August).

There is an abundance of Fed speakers to watch out for today, with four on the docket. FOMC’s John Williams (voter, centrist) speaks twice at 1415BST and 1800BST, whilst FOMC’s Patrick Harker (voter, leans slightly hawkish) speaks at 1430BST.

Vice Fed chair Richard Clarida (voter, can lean slightly dovish) speaks at 1640BST, whilst FOMC’s Randall Quarles speaks first at 1800BST and then again at 2000BST. With an array of comments this could show some elevated volatility for the dollar today.