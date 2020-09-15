GBP/USD sees Tentative Technical Support Form

The GBP/USD exchange rate looks to have formed a tentative floor as it looks to put in a second daily gain. The pair is quoted at 1.2892 at the time of writing on Tuesday and despite the gains analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says last week's big sell-off has damaged what was once a bullish technical outlook.

Support has started to form on GBP/USD as the dollar has seen renewed selling pressure in the early part of this week.

This comes with the outlook for GBP/USD very much in an uncertain stage. Last week’s big sell-off has seriously damaged the bullish outlook and we turned neutral on a medium term basis.

The support has since begun to form around 1.2760/1.2770, but for now, is still only tentative.

If this rally now fails under the resistance of overhead supply between 1.2980/1.3050 then the selling pressure could quickly resume.

A two week downtrend comes in at 1.2980 today. Initial resistance now from yesterday’s high at 1.2920.

Renewed positive risk appetite is hitting the dollar early this week. Positive newsflow of COVID vaccinations from AstraZeneca and Pfizer have helped to boost sentiment.

The dollar is still perceived as a safe haven and as such is coming under pressure once more.

This mood has been bolstered overnight, with the announcement of key Chinese data, with retail sales coming in ahead of expectation and back positive for the first time since the pandemic struck.

The sharp appreciation of the Chinese yuan is certainly a signal of renewing risk and pressure on the dollar. Although Treasury yields are broadly steady in front of the two-day FOMC meeting, there is a perception that the Fed will confirm the lower for longer mantra for interest rates.

This would lay further groundwork for a path of broad dollar weakening in the coming months. A dollar weakening is impacting across major forex pairs today, whilst gold and silver are also feeling the benefit.

UK unemployment data for July broadly comes in ahead of expectations even though unemployment has ticked up to 4.1%, although this will worsen in the coming months as the furlough scheme is wound down. Sterling has been supported by this data.

There are several major announcements to be aware of on the economic calendar today. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment at 1000BST is expected to slip slightly to +69.8 in September (down from the record high of 71.5 in August).

However, it is also worth watching out for the current conditions component which is expected to improve to -72.0 (from -81.3 last month).

The New York Fed Manufacturing index is expected to improve to +6.0 in September (after dropping back to +3.7 in August).

The US Industrial Production is expected to improve by +1.0% in the month of August (after growing by +3.0% in July) whilst Capacity Utilisation is expected to improve to 71.4% (from 70.6% in July).