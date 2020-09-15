EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Back in Charge

Image © European Union 2018 - European Parliament, Reproduced Under CC Licensing.

The EUR/USD exchange rate has risen to 1.1880 having completed four consecutive days of rises. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the dip of early September is being used as another chance to buy.

A series of positive closes has re-established the bulls as the driving force in the market.

Bouncing off the support of a four month uptrend, but more importantly maintaining the support at 1.1750 was a key medium term technical signal.

A near term correction is being used as another chance to buy around the medium term uptrend.

The spike high resistance at 1.1915 that was posted in the wake of the ECB meeting last week is set to be tested.

If the bulls can overcome this initial barrier it would open 1.2010 once more. It would be at that stage where the market would likely need to consider how the ECB would react (cue jawboning of the euro lower in an attempt to counteract its strength).

Technical indicators are now decisively improving, with daily RSI rising above 60, Stochastics also rising and MACD lines bottoming.

It suggests near term positions buying into weakness. The hourly chart shows support in the band 1.1855/1.1885. Below 1.1830 would question the near term strength.

Renewed positive risk appetite is hitting the dollar early this week. Positive newsflow of COVID vaccinations from AstraZeneca and Pfizer have helped to boost sentiment.

The dollar is still perceived as a safe haven and as such is coming under pressure once more.

This mood has been bolstered overnight, with the announcement of key Chinese data, with retail sales coming in ahead of expectation and back positive for the first time since the pandemic struck.

The sharp appreciation of the Chinese yuan is certainly a signal of renewing risk and pressure on the dollar. Although Treasury yields are broadly steady in front of the two-day FOMC meeting, there is a perception that the Fed will confirm the lower for longer mantra for interest rates.

This would lay further groundwork for a path of broad dollar weakening in the coming months. A dollar weakening is impacting across major forex pairs today, whilst gold and silver are also feeling the benefit.

UK unemployment data for July broadly comes in ahead of expectations even though unemployment has ticked up to 4.1%, although this will worsen in the coming months as the furlough scheme is wound down. Sterling has been supported by this data.

There are several major announcements to be aware of on the economic calendar today. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment at 1000BST is expected to slip slightly to +69.8 in September (down from the record high of 71.5 in August).

However, it is also worth watching out for the current conditions component which is expected to improve to -72.0 (from -81.3 last month).

The New York Fed Manufacturing index is expected to improve to +6.0 in September (after dropping back to +3.7 in August).

The US Industrial Production is expected to improve by +1.0% in the month of August (after growing by +3.0% in July) whilst Capacity Utilization is expected to improve to 71.4% (from 70.6% in July).