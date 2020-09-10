GBP/USD Forecast: Bull Hammer Pattern Could be a False Signal of Impending Strength

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is looking to reestablish itself back above 1.30 following a couple of tumultuous days. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says a recently formed bullish signal should be handled with caution.

GBP/USD is still being flung around by broad market sentiment (impacting on USD, where yesterday’s improvement drove renewed USD selling and therefore a Cable rebound) along with Brexit trade talks (impacting on GBP outlook).

Both these factors are still live today and as such the outlook is uncertain.

After Tuesday’s key breakdown below 1.3000 and intraday rally into the close yesterday has formed a bullish “hammer” candlestick.





This is a recovery candle, but given the uncertainty of the newsflow, it is a difficult signal to implicitly trust right now. The technical outlook has been significantly harmed by the decisive break below 1.2980/1.3000 support.

There is now a band of overhead supply between 1.2980/1.3055 whilst an eight day downtrend falls at 1.3130 today.

Given the deterioration in momentum, we are cautious of thinking that a bull hammer just turns the market back into positive mode once more.

At the least, a closing move above 1.3055 is needed now.

The newsflow will continue to be a key driver of Cable (and you can add the associated reaction to the ECB decision into the mix too). Yesterday’s low at 1.2880 will grow in importance as support now.

The ECB meeting dominates today’s economic calendar.

European Central Bank monetary policy is announced at 1245BST with no change to the main refinancing rate of 0.0% or the deposit rate of -0.50%.

However, the react action will come with the assessment of forward guidance.

Will an “average” inflation element be introduced? Will the PEPP purchases level be increased, and by how much?

The press conference of ECB President Lagarde is at 1330BST and should also be watched for the assessment of inflation and the strength of the euro.

Aside from the ECB, at 1330BST Weekly Jobless Claims are expected to improve further to 846,000 (down from 881,000 last week). The EIA Weekly Crude Oil inventories are a day late due to Labor Day and are at 1600BST with an expectation of a drawdown of -1.1m barrels (-9.3m barrels last week).

The wild ride on Wall Street continued yesterday as the beaten down tech sector found support for a rebound. The question will now be how sustainable is this support and whether the recent sell-off is over.

The impact on broader sentiment has been significant too. A dollar rally has coincided with the recent tech sell-off, however, now with tech (and Wall Street) rebounding, we see the dollar coming off again. This is being seen through major forex, whilst gold has also ticked higher.

The focus for today will again be on the path of US futures, but also looking towards the ECB policy decision. A rebound on the euro came yesterday on reports that ECB members were confident of the Eurozone economic outlook, however, will this be the stance of ECB President Lagarde today.

How does the ECB react to the record low on core inflation? Also what of the strength of the euro, which induced ECB chief economist Philip Lane to concern over its impact on the Eurozone economy? There is a sense of consolidation early today. How dovish the ECB comes across will likely be another driver to the next EUR and by association USD move.