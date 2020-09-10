EUR/USD Forecast: Close of Key Support "Would Open 1.1500"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate is trading at ahead of the key ECB meeting, due mid-day UK time. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says how the pair resolves support at 1.1695/1.1750 in the wake of the ECB holds the keys to the outlook.

The unwinding correction on EUR/USD has been testing key supports in recent days, but for now these supports are holding.

Throughout July and August, the key support area 1.1695/1.1750 build foundations for the move above 1.2000. Losing this support would be s key shift in outlook.

For now it is holding, but with the confluence of the big four month uptrend (today at 1.1780) also being tested, this looks to be a key crossroads.

A positive candle yesterday and early gains today seem to be coming with a stabilisation of broad market sentiment that is dragging on the dollar (helping EUR/USD higher).

However, this all comes ahead of the ECB meeting today, which could drive a significant move on EUR.

We expect a significant rise in volatility again and how the market reacts to 1.1695/1.1750 will be key.

A closing breach (on EUR selling pressure due to the ECB being deems as “dovish”) would open 1.1500.

However, holding the uptrend after today would be a significant positive for EUR/USD and the bulls can then begin to think about pressure on 1.2000 again.

Initial resistance 1.1865/1.1880.

The ECB meeting dominates today’s economic calendar.

European Central Bank monetary policy is announced at 1245BST with no change to the main refinancing rate of 0.0% or the deposit rate of -0.50%.

However, the react action will come with the assessment of forward guidance.

Will an “average” inflation element be introduced? Will the PEPP purchases level be increased, and by how much?

The press conference of ECB President Lagarde is at 1330BST and should also be watched for the assessment of inflation and the strength of the euro.

Aside from the ECB, at 1330BST Weekly Jobless Claims are expected to improve further to 846,000 (down from 881,000 last week). The EIA Weekly Crude Oil inventories are a day late due to Labor Day and are at 1600BST with an expectation of a drawdown of -1.1m barrels (-9.3m barrels last week).

The wild ride on Wall Street continued yesterday as the beaten down tech sector found support for a rebound. The question will now be how sustainable is this support and whether the recent sell-off is over.

The impact on broader sentiment has been significant too. A dollar rally has coincided with the recent tech sell-off, however, now with tech (and Wall Street) rebounding, we see the dollar coming off again. This is being seen through major forex, whilst gold has also ticked higher.

The focus for today will again be on the path of US futures, but also looking towards the ECB policy decision. A rebound on the euro came yesterday on reports that ECB members were confident of the Eurozone economic outlook, however, will this be the stance of ECB President Lagarde today.

How does the ECB react to the record low on core inflation? Also what of the strength of the euro, which induced ECB chief economist Philip Lane to concern over its impact on the Eurozone economy? There is a sense of consolidation early today. How dovish the ECB comes across will likely be another driver to the next EUR and by association USD move.