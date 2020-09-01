Gold Price Forecast: Market Swinging Bullish Once More

Image © Adobe Images

Silver and gold price technical forecast update courtesy of Richard Perry, analyst at Hantec Markets.

As the dust has begun to settle from Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, there is a drive to pull gold higher once more.

Near term pressure on $1975 has broken to the upside this morning and gold is now trading at near two week highs. During the August consolidation, there were some important technically positive chart developments.

Holding the long 12 week uptrend, closing consistently above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 were key bullish factors.

Now breaking the corrective three week downtrend, swings the market bullish once more. We look to use near term weakness now as a chance to buy for pressure on $2015.

The reaction around $2015 resistance will be the next step for the bulls to consider, although a close above the psychological $2000 would add to the improving outlook once more.

The hourly chart shows the importance of the near term breakout above $1955 which is now a small base pattern implying $2000/$2010 as a target area.

The strength is added to by a pullback which found support almost to the buck at the $1955 breakout yesterday. Today we see an initial support area $1965/$1976 forming.

Silver Price Forecast

A recent phase of consolidation has been used as an opportunity to renew upside potential and is beginning to once again be resolved with the bulls once more in the driving seat.

After the huge run higher of late July, a choppy phase of trading in August has formed an uptrend (of the past six weeks).

We look to use weakness as a chance to buy now, with the six week uptrend at $27.20 today, along with the rising 21 day moving average again a key basis of support (today also at $27.20).

The market is moving decisively higher in the wake of Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech. This morning’s breakout above the initial lower reaction high of $28.44 is another key indication of growing bull control.

Momentum indicators are confirming the move, with RSI back above 60 and Stochastics already at three week highs. A closing move above $28.44 re-opens the multi-year high of $29.84 once more.

Initial support is now $27.90/28.44, whilst the support at $26.05 is increasingly important now on a medium term basis.