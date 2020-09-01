GBP/USD Tests 'Boris Bounce' Highs, Technical Momentum Strong

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is half a percent higher at 1.3435 the start of the new month with analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets saying with the RSI moving above 70, this looks to be a strong move.

The dollar is getting hit hard right now and GBP/USD is driving to levels not seen since December and the reaction to the UK General Election.

A spike high of 1.3515 was quickly retraced but if this can be overcome, then GBP/USD will be trading at its highest since May 2018.

Technicals are all increasingly strong once more, with an acceleration higher on Stochastics, RSI and also now MACD lines rising off a bull cross.

There are no signs of negative divergences, so this looks to be a move that is being backed now, with a strong trend,

Therefore, with the RSI moving above 70, this looks to be a strong move. We look to use intraday weakness as a chance to buy, with 1.3359 being a good line of initial support above a six day uptrend around 1.3280 above the 1.3265 breakout.

The dollar remains under pressure as the dovish implications of Fed chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech continue to weigh. This has been exacerbated by comments from vice Fed chair Richard Clarida regarding yield curve control still being in the Fed’s toolkit. This has flattened the yield curve once more.

In addition, this morning there has been an encouraging set of China PMIs (the Caixin Manufacturing beating estimates) which has helped to stoke risk positive sentiment.

The impact is being seen across forex major pairs and asset classes. Breakouts to multi-year highs on EUR/USD, Cable, the Aussie and Kiwi are all being seen, whilst USD/CAD has traded below 1.3000.

The Chinese yuan also continues to strengthen to levels not seen since May 2019 with USD/CNH moving below 6.82/6.84 support.

The precious metals commodities are also pulling decisively higher once more, with good gains on gold and silver.

It is a mixed bag today with equities, though, with DAX and FTSE struggling against there respective relative strengthening of the euro and sterling versus the dollar.

Watch out for the manufacturing PMIs today which could generate some volatility later this morning.

In an announcement overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia as expected held interest rates steady at +0.25% and kept the 3 year yield target at +0.25%.

Key Markets

Wall Street closed slightly lower last night as the S&P 500 was -0.2% at 3500. However, futures are taking back these minor losses early today, with the E-mini S&Ps +0.2%. In Asia, there was a cautious picture, with Nikkei and Shanghai Composite almost dead flat.

European indices look mixed today, with FTSE futures slightly lower -0.1% but DAX futures higher by +0.7%. In forex, the broad USD weakening continues, with the dollar around three to four tenths of a percent weaker across the board. In commodities, gold is +0.8% with silver +1.5%, whilst oil has bounced back by +1% early today.

What to Watch Today

The first day of the month is always packed with August’s manufacturing PMIs on the economic calendar today. Eurozone final Manufacturing PMI is at 0900BST and is expected to be unrevised at 51.7 (from the 51.7 flash August, down from a final 51.8 in July).

The UK final Manufacturing PMI at 0930BST is expected to be unrevised at 55.3 (from 55.3 flash August, which was stronger than the 53.3 final July).

There is also Eurozone flash inflation for August to look for at 1000BST which is expected to slip back to +0.2% for headline HICP (from +0.4% in July), whilst core HICP is expected to drop to +0.9% (from +1.2% final July).

Eurozone unemployment also at 1000BST is expected to tick higher to 8.0% in July (from 7.8% in June). US ISM Manufacturing is expected to improve slightly to 54.5 in August (from 54.2 in July).