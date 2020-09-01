EUR/USD Forecast: Breaking and Holding 1.20 to Open Door to 1.2150

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate has broken to a new 2020 high at 1.1989 on September 01, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says holding a closing break above 1.2000 would be an important next step in the rally.

The U.S. Dollar is under mounting pressure and this is helping to drive EUR/USD higher once more.

A breakout this morning above 1.1965 is a key move to new multi-year highs again (highest since May 2018) in a move that opens 1.2000.

The key will now be how the bulls respond.

The last time that the pair broke out (mid-August) there was an instant retracement and anyone chasing the breakout would have suffered.

Given the configuration on technical studies right now, this is a decisive positive move, backed by momentum.

However, reaction around the key psychological 1.2000 area will be important too as this will be a big line in the sand for many traders.

Holding a closing break above 1.2000 would be an important next step in the rally as there is little real resistance until 1.2150.

The support at 1.1695/1.1750 is now key on a medium term basis. The hourly chart shows a good area of intraday support now 1.1920/1.1965 to buy into intraday weakness now.

The dollar remains under pressure as the dovish implications of Fed chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech continue to weigh. This has been exacerbated by comments from vice Fed chair Richard Clarida regarding yield curve control still being in the Fed’s toolkit. This has flattened the yield curve once more.

In addition, this morning there has been an encouraging set of China PMIs (the Caixin Manufacturing beating estimates) which has helped to stoke risk positive sentiment.

The impact is being seen across forex major pairs and asset classes. Breakouts to multi-year highs on EUR/USD, Cable, the Aussie and Kiwi are all being seen, whilst USD/CAD has traded below 1.3000.

The Chinese yuan also continues to strengthen to levels not seen since May 2019 with USD/CNH moving below 6.82/6.84 support.

The precious metals commodities are also pulling decisively higher once more, with good gains on gold and silver.

It is a mixed bag today with equities, though, with DAX and FTSE struggling against there respective relative strengthening of the euro and sterling versus the dollar.

Watch out for the manufacturing PMIs today which could generate some volatility later this morning.

In an announcement overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia as expected held interest rates steady at +0.25% and kept the 3 year yield target at +0.25%.

Key Markets

Wall Street closed slightly lower last night as the S&P 500 was -0.2% at 3500. However, futures are taking back these minor losses early today, with the E-mini S&Ps +0.2%. In Asia, there was a cautious picture, with Nikkei and Shanghai Composite almost dead flat.

European indices look mixed today, with FTSE futures slightly lower -0.1% but DAX futures higher by +0.7%. In forex, the broad USD weakening continues, with the dollar around three to four tenths of a percent weaker across the board. In commodities, gold is +0.8% with silver +1.5%, whilst oil has bounced back by +1% early today.

What to Watch Today

The first day of the month is always packed with August’s manufacturing PMIs on the economic calendar today. Eurozone final Manufacturing PMI is at 0900BST and is expected to be unrevised at 51.7 (from the 51.7 flash August, down from a final 51.8 in July).

The UK final Manufacturing PMI at 0930BST is expected to be unrevised at 55.3 (from 55.3 flash August, which was stronger than the 53.3 final July).

There is also Eurozone flash inflation for August to look for at 1000BST which is expected to slip back to +0.2% for headline HICP (from +0.4% in July), whilst core HICP is expected to drop to +0.9% (from +1.2% final July).

Eurozone unemployment also at 1000BST is expected to tick higher to 8.0% in July (from 7.8% in June). US ISM Manufacturing is expected to improve slightly to 54.5 in August (from 54.2 in July).