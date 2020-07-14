GBP/USD Forecast: "Stochastics are the main Concern"

Image © Pound Sterling Live

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted a quarter of a percent in the red at 1.2522 on Tuesday which adds to the half percent fall recorded the day prior. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the bulls need to return quickly today to prevent a recently formed base pattern from losing its bullish influence.

Sterling bulls have lost their way somewhat in the past few sessions. Two small bodied candles (reflecting a lack of conviction) have been followed up by a decisive negative candle as GBP/USD was sold off into the close last night.

The neckline breakout of the support at $1.2540 is now under threat.

There is now a direct conflict of the weight of the 7 month downtrend (which is falling today at $1.2685) and the near term (base pattern).

The bulls need to return quickly today to prevent this base pattern from losing its bullish influence.

A decisive close under $1.2540 would suggest that the recovery momentum has been lost and a retreat and once more neutralised medium term outlook become preferred.

This would be increased were there to be a move below $1.2435 reaction low. Already we see momentum threatening lower.

The Stochastics are the main concern, bear crossing after a bull run, in a similar configuration to the failure of the early June rally.

It would appear that the medium term range has further to go yet. The importance of resistance at $1.2670 is mounting.

Dollar Bid as Markets Go Risk Off Once More

There still seems to be a fine balance struck between whether markets lean positive or negative on any given session.

Sentiment fluctuates between bullish and bearish. Hopes for vaccine and treatment drugs are still able to boost sentiment, but the traction seems to be limited now. The weight of concern comes with the economic impact on the US economy from rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Consistently over 60,000 new cases per day, is driving the need to reverse re-opening measures. The state of California closing bars, restaurants and other businesses is a concern for retail sales recovery and consumer confidence.

The data for July and as Q3 develops is likely to reflect this and scale back expectations of economic recovery. Add in a dose of concern over the tit-for tat relations between the US and China over Hong Kong, interests in the South China Sea and Huawei.

The risk recovery has been built for perfection and with reinfections growing in the US, it seems that a China recovery needs to be a heavy lifter for the global economy again.

China trade data out overnight has been encouraging, but Singapore reported a larger than expected decline in Q2 GDP and a move into recession for the first time since 2009.

UK GDP for May has also disappointed, a data miss driven by underperformance by the dominant services sector. Any good news on the economic data front that markets were served in the past month, seems to be running dry. At the least, this makes it much harder for the risk rally in the weeks ahead.