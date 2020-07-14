Gold Price Forecast: "Still a Very Strong Medium to Longer Term Bull Trend"

Image © Adobe Stock

Gold prices continue to consolidate in the short-term with $1800 an ounce being seen on Tuesday. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the bullish does remain bullish from a technical perspective.

Gold continues to consolidate the latest breakout to new multi-year highs. We have backed the gold run higher, and so far we continue to do so.

However, with a balance of small bodied and mild negative candlesticks in recent sessions, there is a sense that there is a little caution creeping in.

Technically the set up is still bullish, as momentum indicators remains positively configured with RSI and Stochastics holding in strong positions.

The support of a five week uptrend which is still intact and comes in today at $1792 (which is above the $1789 latest breakout) will become a key early warning sign now.

A breach of this trend could begin to reflect a near term tiring of the move higher and potential correction. Moving under $1789 would add to this potential.

However, we would still view weakness as another chance to buy into what is still a very strong medium to longer term bull trend.

Any corrective move that finds support between $1789 and $1764 would be another good chance to buy. We still expect $1818 will not be a key high for long, as the two month consolidation range breakout implies a target range of $1820/$1858.

Given the bull market outlook, we would expect a good chunk of this implied target to be achieved in the coming weeks. A move below $1744 would be our signal to shift from our bullish stance and turn neutral now.