Gold Price Forecast: Fresh Encouragement for the Bulls

The gold price is quoted at $1774 at the time of writing following days of consolidation. However, bulls are still in control suggests analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets.

On a session where the reaction was broadly risk positive and (eventually USD supportive) in the wake of the payrolls report, gold prices closing decisively higher and with a positive candlestick, is encouraging for the bulls.

The concern has been that the pullback from $1789 was another bull failure to scupper the breakout once more. However, aside from a brief intraday slip to $1756 (in the minutes following the payrolls announcement), gold held firm above the old May high of $1764 and began to pull higher once more.

This is a good response from the market, which has now closed for five consecutive sessions above $1764. The four week uptrend has been tested (for a few minutes) but essentially holds intact still. Momentum indicators retain their positive configuration, albeit slightly less positive than a few days ago. Daily RSI is still above 60, whilst Stochastics are above 80.

The US public holiday today is likely to mean little real conviction from today’s session and with the uptrend at $1769 today, this may even be breached. However, whilst gold continues to hold above $1764 we are still encouraged for the outlook of further upside to test $1795.

The inference of the breakout above $1764 is still an implied target of $1820. We would lose our conviction below $1744.

Markets: Positive Reaction to Payrolls Might Not Last Long

In isolation, the U.S. economy adding +4.8m jobs (which is a record number) sounds incredible. However, this comes amidst the backdrop of employment levels still being around -15m jobs lower than it was back in February.

This “positive” data came on a day where record numbers of COVID-19 infections were reported (around 54,000) and where weekly jobless numbers continues to come in higher than expected.

With 12 states pulling back from their re-opening procedures, there is a real concern than July could now be a month were the positive data of June is undone.

So, the risk positive reaction of the payrolls report yesterday may not last long. Treasury yields ended the day lower and although Wall Street closed higher, it was way below session highs.

The perception could be that the good news of the recovery may now be past its peak, or at least for this phase of the recovery.

The US is on public holiday for Independence Day today, we will begin to get a clearer picture of the broad outlook of this next week.

Today could be a bit of a non-event, but focus will be on services PMIs.

A bounce to 45.0 in Japan does not shoot the lights out, but China Caixin Services PMI at 58.4 is a positive and has allowed European equities to come in with a marginal positive bias. Final Eurozone and UK PMIs could give more of a steer to the session, but we do not anticipate too much action today.