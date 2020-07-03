GBP/USD Forecast: Resistance at 1.2530 Bolstered by Recent Failure

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted back at 1.2460 having seen a recent short-term recovery attempt stall. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets tells us what to look out for next.

Breaking a three week corrective downtrend has the potential to be a bull move for GBP/USD, but this will require a breach of a lower high to really shift the technical emphasis. However, for now, this is yet to be seen.

The strong payrolls report has restricted GBP/USD’s recovery and the fact that the resistance at $1.2540 remains intact could prove to be an important near term development.

Losing over 60 pips into the close, will be a disappointment for the bulls, and bolsters resistance now $1.2530/$1.2540.

It comes as daily RSI again begins to falter around the 50 mark (which effectively retains a near term negative bias). Without US traders, today, this could be a muted session for Cable. However, the hourly chart shows a support around $1.2450 which the bulls will be keen to defend, whilst below $1.2400 again would suggest that a more corrective bias was once more taking control.

In isolation, the US economy adding +4.8m jobs (which is a record number) sounds incredible. However, this comes amidst the backdrop of employment levels still being around -15m jobs lower than it was back in February.

This “positive” data came on a day where record numbers of COVID-19 infections were reported (around 54,000) and where weekly jobless numbers continues to come in higher than expected.

With 12 states pulling back from their re-opening procedures, there is a real concern than July could now be a month were the positive data of June is undone.

So, the risk positive reaction of the payrolls report yesterday may not last long. Treasury yields ended the day lower and although Wall Street closed higher, it was way below session highs.

The perception could be that the good news of the recovery may now be past its peak, or at least for this phase of the recovery.

The US is on public holiday for Independence Day today, we will begin to get a clearer picture of the broad outlook of this next week.

Today could be a bit of a non-event, but focus will be on services PMIs.

A bounce to 45.0 in Japan does not shoot the lights out, but China Caixin Services PMI at 58.4 is a positive and has allowed European equities to come in with a marginal positive bias. Final Eurozone and UK PMIs could give more of a steer to the session, but we do not anticipate too much action today.