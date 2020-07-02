Gold Price Forecast: Positive Traction Thwarted

Image © Adobe Images

The gold price is quoted at $1769 at the time of writing following a pullback over the course of the past 24 hours. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says whilst the decline will disappoint bulls, a further test of recent highs can still be expected.

Just when it looked as though gold was starting to build some positive traction, the bulls have been dragged back once more. This tendency has been a feature of this bull run on gold.

Breakouts never seem to be clean. A bearish outside day session yesterday comes as a disappointment for long positions, but is not disastrous, yet.

A pullback to the support of what is now a four week uptrend (today at $1764, which is also the breakout of the old May high) has the potential to be an opportunity. However, the bulls will need to fight for it.

The market ticking back lower this morning is again testing $1764. The breakout of the old May high at $1764 has been a basis of support in recent sessions, but if there is a closing breach of yesterday’s low at $1758, then the impetus of this breakout will turn sour and be lost.

Momentum indicators have tailed off slightly in the wake of yesterday’s move, but retain their positive configuration for the time being. They will also need to be monitored for corrective developments.

Whilst we are again left frustrated by this latest failure to break clear of resistance, we would remain positive on gold whilst the market holds on to the breakout of the old highs above $1744.

Resistance at $1789 is the new multi-year high, a shade under $1795 which is the key 2012 high and we still expect this to be tested in due course.

Investor Sentiment Improves Once More

The past few sessions has begun to see a more constructive environment for risk emerging once more. The question is that after weeks of see-sawing sentiment, can this move be sustained?

There is still a drip feed of positive economic data for June which has helped to counter the concerns of rising COVID-19 infection rates for the US and rolling back of economy re-openings.

However, it will be interesting to see whether there is a tipping point back lower once more, and it will be in the July data that this may start to become an issue once more.

This edge towards risk improvement has been backed by the FOMC minutes last night, which talked favourably of yield curve control. An outcome based forward guidance (monitoring the level of inflation) was also on balance favoured. This lends a ongoing dovish bias to monetary policy from the Fed.

Treasury yields and the dollar are being weighed down in the wake of this, whilst equities are ticking positively.

Looking forward today, attention quickly turns to the Nonfarm Payrolls report, this month brought forward to Thursday, due to the Independence Day public holiday tomorrow. Payrolls are expected to show a record gain of +3 million jobs in June, which would beat the existing record of +2.5 million jobs added in May.

This remains a fraction of the 20.6 million jobs lost in April and it will be interesting to see what sort of reaction the market gives, considering the developments in more than 12 states of slowing or even reversing re-openings of their lockdowns.