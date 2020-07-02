GBP/USD Forecast: Why a Break of 1.2540 is Important for Bulls

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is trading a third of a percent higher on the day at 1.2500 as a short-term rebound extends. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets asks if the recovery has the ability to extend.

The GBP/USD bulls have returned in the past couple of sessions, forming a couple of strong positive candles to break what had been a decisive trend lower over recent weeks.

We have been noting that over recent months, a ranging outlook has increasingly taken hold of GBP/USD, between $1.2075/$1.2810.

This is an outlook that we expect to continue for the coming weeks. Breaking the downtrend has come as a surprise for us (we had expected a retest of $1.2250) and certainly shifts the near term emphasis of the market.

However, unless the move pushes through the lower reaction high of $1.2540, there will still be a neutral to negative bias within the range.

Although the downtrend has been broken, the bulls need to break a lower high to end a corrective phase. It would suggest that market reaction in the coming days will be key, and with Nonfarm Payrolls today this is an important moment.

Momentum indicators have picked up (Stochastics bull crossing higher and MACD lines flattening around neutral). RSI needs to move to the high 50s to really push the market forward again. Initial support is now around $1.2450 for the near term improvement to continue.

The past few sessions has begun to see a more constructive environment for risk emerging once more. The question is that after weeks of see-sawing sentiment, can this move be sustained?

There is still a drip feed of positive economic data for June which has helped to counter the concerns of rising COVID-19 infection rates for the US and rolling back of economy re-openings.

However, it will be interesting to see whether there is a tipping point back lower once more, and it will be in the July data that this may start to become an issue once more.

This edge towards risk improvement has been backed by the FOMC minutes last night, which talked favourably of yield curve control. An outcome based forward guidance (monitoring the level of inflation) was also on balance favoured. This lends a ongoing dovish bias to monetary policy from the Fed.

Treasury yields and the dollar are being weighed down in the wake of this, whilst equities are ticking positively.

Looking forward today, attention quickly turns to the Nonfarm Payrolls report, this month brought forward to Thursday, due to the Independence Day public holiday tomorrow. Payrolls are expected to show a record gain of +3 million jobs in June, which would beat the existing record of +2.5 million jobs added in May.

This remains a fraction of the 20.6 million jobs lost in April and it will be interesting to see what sort of reaction the market gives, considering the developments in more than 12 states of slowing or even reversing re-openings of their lockdowns.