Gold Prices Record Highest Close Since 2012, can they go Higher?

The gold price is at $1756 an ounce at the time of writing, putting it within spitting distance of multi-year highs. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster with Hantec Markets says he is still yet to be convinced that a real breakout is shaping up.

The bulls are holding on to the initial break above $1744 resistance and are now looking to position for what would be a key medium upside break of the two month trading range $1660/$1764.

After two months of false dawns and bull failures, can this time be different? There is a notable improvement in momentum underway.

The RSI close above 60 yesterday, which is the first time this has happened in over a month.

The Stochastics look positively configured to sustain a bull run, whilst even MACD lines are ticking higher from a bull cross.

Last night’s close of $1754 was a second consecutive bull candle but also is actually the highest closing price on gold since 2012.

The market did have a look at $1764 resistance yesterday but backed off.

It does now mean that the bulls need to hold firm today. The daily chart shows a mild negative candle currently for today, whilst the hourly chart has hints of negative divergence on momentum.

Holding on to support of the breakout above $1744 will help to build pressure for the test of $1764.

We have become ever more cautious of upside moves on gold in the past two months, and we look for confirmation of a breakout before we can trust that this is not simply part of the medium term trading range still.

Despite this though, we are still on the lookout for an eventual upside breakout of the medium term trading range. It is just whether this is the time at which we see it. We remain to be convinced.