GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls Fighting Resistance at 1.2450/1.2500

The GBP/USD exchange rate is down 0.35% on the day at 1.2455 at the time of writing. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the market is now at a key confluence area of resistance.

It is interesting to see a rally on GBP/USD has pulled the market back into an area of resistance and what could be an important crossroads.

The question for today’s session is one of how the bulls respond in the resistance band $1.2450/$1.2500.

This is an area where there were several lows formed during the first half of June, prior to last week’s breakdown.

How the market now reacts around this area of overhead supply will be important for outlook over the coming sessions. It will gauge whether this is an unwind within a downtrend, or something more positive for the bulls.

There is a two week downtrend at $1.2530 today also as a barrier which interestingly also coincides around the underside of an old five week uptrend. So this is a key confluence area of resistance now.

If the bulls can overcome it, then it will be an encouraging sign of strength. Yesterday’s decisive positive candle needs to be built upon now. It has left a low at $1.2333 and was also a bullish outside day session.

A second positive candle would put pressure on the big resistance overhead. Daily momentum indicators are looking less corrective than they were, but need more (RSI needs to be above 50, Stochastics need a bull cross) to suggest the bulls believe in a recovery again.

Is the Dollar Signalling Another Market Shift?

Broad market sentiment remains cautious and will not have been helped by comments from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro last night who suggested that the trade deal with China was “over”. In what must have been a stinging behind the scenes rebuke for Navarro, this prompted him to put out an almost instant clarification comment that his words had been taken “out of context”. It also prompted a tweet from President Trump that the deal was still fully intact.

Another instance of an astounding lack of clarity, mixed messaging and professionalism, but ultimately, nothing overly surprising.

Markets reacted with a spike into (and then out of) safe haven assets over night. Interestingly though, that aside there are beginning to be some signs that perhaps a shift in positioning is taking place again.

Yesterday saw the Dollar Index form a “bearish key one day reversal”, whilst there have been moves out of the yen too this morning.

These forex moves may only be minor for now and yet to be confirmed, but could they begin to signal something more positive again?

The yen and dollar have been performing much better in the past couple of weeks as the risk rally has corrected.

Signs of traders moving away from the dollar and yen could be a sign of improving risk appetite again. For that to be sustainable, the second wave re-infections in the US probably need to be kept under control.

The flash PMIs for June will be watched today for signs of improvement in economic prospects as economies continue to move through their re-opening procedures.