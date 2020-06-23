EUR/USD Forecast: Picking up Momentum Once More

Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate has recovered back to 1.1285 at the time of writing on Tuesday, but it will need to break back above 1.1295 if bulls want a signal to buy again says analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets.

After almost two weeks of corrective drift, we have been looking for signs that this retracement on EUR/USD is being bought into.

Is yesterday’s strong positive candle the trigger for a market ready to pull higher once more? On a technical basis, a lot of positives are showing now.

The corrective drift has found support at $1.1167, at a five week uptrend which is also just above the breakout support of the March high at $1.1145.

Daily momentum indicators look ready. Unwinding a bullish configuration, the RSI has picked up from 50 whilst Stochastics are threatening to bottom out with a bull cross around 30.

A little two week downtrend is being breached this morning as the market is consolidating too. There has been no overt buy signal yet though.

On the hourly chart, a move above $1.1295 would suggest the bulls are buying into weakness. The hourly chart shows $1.1200/$1.1230 is supportive now and needs to be built from to continue the recovery.

Dollar Strength Fades

Broad market sentiment remains cautious and will not have been helped by comments from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro last night who suggested that the trade deal with China was “over”.

In what must have been a stinging behind the scenes rebuke for Navarro, this prompted him to put out an almost instant clarification comment that his words had been taken “out of context”.

It also prompted a tweet from President Trump that the deal was still fully intact. Another instance of an astounding lack of clarity, mixed messaging and professionalism, but ultimately, nothing overly surprising.

Markets reacted with a spike into (and then out of) safe haven assets over night. Interestingly though, that aside there are beginning to be some signs that perhaps a shift in positioning is taking place again.

Yesterday saw the Dollar Index form a “bearish key one day reversal”, whilst there have been moves out of the yen too this morning.

These forex moves may only be minor for now and yet to be confirmed, but could they begin to signal something more positive again? The yen and dollar have been performing much better in the past couple of weeks as the risk rally has corrected.

Signs of traders moving away from the dollar and yen could be a sign of improving risk appetite again. For that to be sustainable, the second wave re-infections in the US probably need to be kept under control.

The flash PMIs for June will be watched today for signs of improvement in economic prospects as economies continue to move through their re-opening procedures.