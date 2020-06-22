Gold Price Forecast: Rally Gathers Traction, but Caution Still Warranted

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price rally appears to be building up a head of steam with an ounce quoted at $1746 on Monday. Richard Perry, technical analyst and forecaster at Hantec Markets, asks whether a long-awaited break higher is transpiring.

After several days of indecision and the market lacking conviction, on Friday the gold bulls found a big session to drive the market higher.

The result has been an upside break through resistance at $1744 this morning.

The first issue is now whether this is a move to be trusted. There needs to be a close above $1744, and ideally with conviction clear of the resistance.

Initial gains may have been pared slightly, but so far the move is holding.

Momentum currently looks to be improving on the daily chart, with RSI above 60, whilst MACD and Stochastics also tick higher.

However, these upside moves on gold into the $1744/$1764 range on gold have struggled for months, and we would need to see conviction before getting excited that this may be the upside break we have been waiting for.

Ideally, the $1744 breakout now needs to become a basis of support, with the hourly chart showing $1736/$1744 now as a support zone.

The hourly chart also shows a uptrend that can be derived over the past two weeks, coming in around $1726 this morning.

We have been looking for an eventual upside break above $1764, however, given the number of false signals on gold over recent weeks, we remain cautious for now.

No Clear Signals from Broader Market Sentiment

The surge of positivity that came with economies beginning to re-open is now being replaced with caution and doubt as infection rates are picking up.

News that even as New York is set to further reduce its lockdown restrictions, infection rates in some US states are sharply picking up again.

Consumer products giant, Apple, closing some of its stores again in Florida and Arizona suggests that the surge in retail sales seen in May could simply be a knee-jerk reaction rather than a full swing of economic recovery for the US.

The result is a mixed look to major markets today. Recent sessions have seen a drift of dollar strengthening as previous weakness is being retraced.

Although the early moves are looking slightly dollar negative, the trend over the past week has been for the dollar bulls to come out in favour as the session develops.

Equities have been distinctly cautious (US dollar gaining ground tends to come hand in hand with risk aversion still) and indices are cautiously lower in early moves.

Even though Treasury yields are showing little real direction of late, there has been a swing back into gold once more.

This could certainly be born of a safe haven flow, but there is key resistance between $1744/$1764 which has restrained the price on several occasions in the past couple of months.