GBP/USD Forecast: Potential for Further Moves Lower

The GBP/USD exchange rate has risen 0.40% to reach 1.2395 at the time of writing. The gains do however come off the back of a 1.0%+ decline over the previous week, a development that leaves technical analyst and forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets wary of another extension lower.

Having broken the support band of $1.2450/$1.2500, the near term breakdown was confirmed on Friday as GBP/USD continued to fall away.

Failing in a pullback to the $1.2450 resistance, the overhead supply proved to be too much and the market fell back once more into the close.

With the price pulling below all moving averages again, and coupled with a collection of still corrective momentum signals, we see further legs in this move now.

Subsequently, this morning’s early rebound is unlikely to have too much in it before the selling pressure resumes once more.

With Stochastics accelerating lower, MACD lines have now bear crossed and RSI is falling in the low 40s, there is still downside potential. Intraday rallies are a chance to sell now and the hourly chart shows resistance $1.2400/$1.2450 is a sell zone now.

Hourly momentum shows RSI failing around 50, MACD lines consistently under neutral and Stochastics already rolling over.

Breaking consistently under $1.2360 means there is little real support now until $1.2160.

It would need a move through $1.2550/$1.2585 resistance to really suggest there was any serious intention in a recovery.

Market Backdrop Favours Dollar Bulls

The surge of positivity that came with economies beginning to re-open is now being replaced with caution and doubt as infection rates are picking up.

News that even as New York is set to further reduce its lockdown restrictions, infection rates in some US states are sharply picking up again.

Consumer products giant, Apple, closing some of its stores again in Florida and Arizona suggests that the surge in retail sales seen in May could simply be a knee-jerk reaction rather than a full swing of economic recovery for the US.

The result is a mixed look to major markets today. Recent sessions have seen a drift of dollar strengthening as previous weakness is being retraced.

Although the early moves are looking slightly dollar negative, the trend over the past week has been for the dollar bulls to come out in favour as the session develops.

Equities have been distinctly cautious (US dollar gaining ground tends to come hand in hand with risk aversion still) and indices are cautiously lower in early moves.

Even though Treasury yields are showing little real direction of late, there has been a swing back into gold once more.

This could certainly be born of a safe haven flow, but there is key resistance between $1744/$1764 which has restrained the price on several occasions in the past couple of months.