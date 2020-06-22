EUR/USD Forecast: "The Next Opportunity to Buy"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate has moved higher by 0.34% at the start of the new week. The gains follow a multi-day decline which, according to analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets, is likely to be a pullback in an evolving recovery.

A corrective drift has weighed on EUR/USD for the past week and a half, dragging the pair back towards a five week uptrend and the previous key breakout $1.1145.

However, we see this as a fairly orderly retracement and near term correction within what we believe to be a still developing medium term positive picture on EUR/USD.

It will be the source of the next opportunity to buy. For now, though the path remains lower as momentum indicators continue to pull back.

There has been an interesting tick higher in the early moves this morning but looking on the hourly chart, this seems to be a similar move to that which has been seen on several sessions recently.

The hourly momentum indicators are again ticking into areas where the selling pressure has typically re-emerged over the past few sessions. Hourly RSI has consistently failed between 50/60 and hourly MACD lines under neutral.

If this begins to consistently change, then the potential would be that the selling pressure could be dissipating.

For now though with resistance $1.1210/$1.1260, these intraday bounces are being sold into.

We are positioning for the next important higher low between $1.1015/$1.1145 but are mindful that if this is a bull market pullback, the correction could undershoot and the bulls could move sooner.

Market Rally Questioned

The surge of positivity that came with economies beginning to re-open is now being replaced with caution and doubt as infection rates are picking up.

News that even as New York is set to further reduce its lockdown restrictions, infection rates in some US states are sharply picking up again.

Consumer products giant, Apple, closing some of its stores again in Florida and Arizona suggests that the surge in retail sales seen in May could simply be a knee-jerk reaction rather than a full swing of economic recovery for the US.

The result is a mixed look to major markets today. Recent sessions have seen a drift of dollar strengthening as previous weakness is being retraced.

Although the early moves are looking slightly dollar negative, the trend over the past week has been for the dollar bulls to come out in favour as the session develops.

Equities have been distinctly cautious (US dollar gaining ground tends to come hand in hand with risk aversion still) and indices are cautiously lower in early moves.

Even though Treasury yields are showing little real direction of late, there has been a swing back into gold once more.

This could certainly be born of a safe haven flow, but there is key resistance between $1744/$1764 which has restrained the price on several occasions in the past couple of months.