Gold Price Forecast: Waiting for the Upward Break

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price continues to see its daily range shrink, with analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry saying this consolidation won't last indefinitely.

The consolidation on gold continues.

The early part of this week had started to see a shade of downside bias, however, the bulls were consistently happy to support breaches of $1720 and close the market back above again.

However, when this turned into a move to the upside yesterday, there was a bull failure at $1736 and another very small bodied candlestick reflecting the lack of conviction in the market right now.

The conclusion to be taken is that there is uncertainty surrounding the outlook for gold right now.

Daily momentum indicators have very much flattened off over the past week and this is a market looking for a catalyst now.

The market is beginning to tick higher again early this morning, but we do not see reason to trust this move at this stage.

Intraday rallies have faded between $1730/$1736 throughout the past week.

We still hold the view that gold is trading within a medium term range between $1660/$1764 and that there will be an upside break in due course.

However, unless there is a game changing fundamental event as a catalyst, we see an upside would be sticky and difficult to navigate. Initial support at $1712 and $1704.

Markets Remain Shy

Although there is a very mild positive bias this morning as the European trading session takes hold, major markets are searching for conviction as we approach the end of the week.

A mild risk negative bias from yesterday is being countered today but these are all still very minor moves compared to what traders have been used to in recent weeks.

Add in the fact that it is also “quadruple witching” today (where futures and options for index and individual stocks all expire on the same day) which could add some volatility later today, so there is a degree of caution in front of this event too.

Essentially though, the caution comes from markets having become far less certain of the continuation of risk rally in recent sessions.

US weekly jobless claims continue to rack up and are worryingly higher than expected.

There seems to be a conflict between the risk positive fiscal and monetary support, versus the fears over economies re-opening and second wave infections dragging on expectations of economic recovery.

Subsequently the dollar weakness is being gradually unwound in the past week, and a less positive sentiment develop through markets.

Equity markets are less bullish now and retracements in the risk recovery are threatening. The announcement early this morning of UK Retail Sales for May bouncing back and being much stronger than expected may add some support for sterling today.

After yesterday’s sell-off came through scepticism of the Bank of England’s relatively upbeat take on the UK economy. This could be something that tempers the immediate selling pressure on sterling. It is helping to pull some mild outperformance versus major forex today.