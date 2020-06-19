GBP/USD Forecast: "Rallies will be seen as a Near Term Chance to Sell"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate fell a percent on Thursday leaving the pair struggling at 1.2411 ahead of the weekend. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says bouts of strength could now be seen as an invitation to sell Sterling.

The Bank of England was optimistic yesterday, but perhaps too much so. The market has taken a different view of sterling.

After an initial pop to the upside, a decisive move lower for sterling yesterday completed another bearish candle on GBP/USD and a two week low.

Breaching the $1.2450/$1.2500 support band now leaves this as an area of overhead supply for a near term rebound which we are seeing today.

The daily momentum indicators are tracking decisively lower now and having also broken the support of a near five week uptrend,

GBP/USD is building a corrective move.

Lower highs (the latest at $1.2685) and lower lows are the building blocks of a new trend (although this would admittedly be within the re-affirmed range of $1.2075/$1.2810).

A bull failure in the band $1.2450/$1.2500 would continue this move lower and a move below yesterday’s low of $1.2400 opens initial support at $2.2360 but also deeper within the medium term trading range.

The hourly chart shows hourly RSI failing consistently around 50 now and MACD lines under neutral.

Intraday rallies will be seen as a near term chance to sell for positions towards the medium term range lows.

Above $1.2585 improves and neutralises the bear move, but the bulls need a move above $1.2685 to really re-establish themselves.

The Dollar is Finding its Feet Once More

Although there is a very mild positive bias this morning as the European trading session takes hold, major markets are searching for conviction as we approach the end of the week.

A mild risk negative bias from yesterday is being countered today but these are all still very minor moves compared to what traders have been used to in recent weeks.

Add in the fact that it is also “quadruple witching” today (where futures and options for index and individual stocks all expire on the same day) which could add some volatility later today, so there is a degree of caution in front of this event too.

Essentially though, the caution comes from markets having become far less certain of the continuation of risk rally in recent sessions.

US weekly jobless claims continue to rack up and are worryingly higher than expected.

There seems to be a conflict between the risk positive fiscal and monetary support, versus the fears over economies re-opening and second wave infections dragging on expectations of economic recovery.

Subsequently the dollar weakness is being gradually unwound in the past week, and a less positive sentiment develop through markets.

Equity markets are less bullish now and retracements in the risk recovery are threatening. The announcement early this morning of UK Retail Sales for May bouncing back and being much stronger than expected may add some support for sterling today.

After yesterday’s sell-off came through scepticism of the Bank of England’s relatively upbeat take on the UK economy. This could be something that tempers the immediate selling pressure on sterling. It is helping to pull some mild outperformance versus major forex today.