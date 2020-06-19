EUR/USD Forecast: Why Bulls can Consider this Decline to be Healthy

The EUR/USD exchange rate is marginally higher at 1.1216 ahead of the weekend following three days of consecutive declines. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says the declines still appear to be a countertrend to the post-May recovery.

A continuation of a run of negative candles on EUR/USD is weighing on the near term outlook.

A third negative session in a row and the market is edging towards a corrective move.

This comes with momentum indicators turning lower, as MACD fall off a bear cross and Stochastics begin to accelerate lower.

However, the nature of this move is still fairly orderly and seems to merely be a countertrend to the recovery.

Given how overstretched momentum had become, this move is still considered healthy within the medium term positive outlook.

The move looks to be an unwinding retracement which is pulling the market back towards breakout support.

The old key March high of $1.1145 is prime area for this move, whilst there is also an uptrend of the past five weeks which sits around $1.1150 today.

There is an argument for a deeper correction, with a near term topping pattern completed below $1.1210 (which implies around $1.1000), however, given our reading of this being a bull market pullback, we expect the buying pressure would resume earlier and undershoot the downside target.

Resistance at $1.1350 is increasingly important now, with lower highs also forming to leave the initial $1.1260 resistance today.

We believe there is more in this near term correction but are on alert for the emergence of renewed buying too.

Why Dollar Weakness is Being Unwound

Although there is a very mild positive bias this morning as the European trading session takes hold, major markets are searching for conviction as we approach the end of the week.

A mild risk negative bias from yesterday is being countered today but these are all still very minor moves compared to what traders have been used to in recent weeks.

Add in the fact that it is also “quadruple witching” today (where futures and options for index and individual stocks all expire on the same day) which could add some volatility later today, so there is a degree of caution in front of this event too.

Essentially though, the caution comes from markets having become far less certain of the continuation of risk rally in recent sessions.

US weekly jobless claims continue to rack up and are worryingly higher than expected.

There seems to be a conflict between the risk positive fiscal and monetary support, versus the fears over economies re-opening and second wave infections dragging on expectations of economic recovery.

Subsequently the dollar weakness is being gradually unwound in the past week, and a less positive sentiment develop through markets.

Equity markets are less bullish now and retracements in the risk recovery are threatening. The announcement early this morning of UK Retail Sales for May bouncing back and being much stronger than expected may add some support for sterling today.

After yesterday’s sell-off came through scepticism of the Bank of England’s relatively upbeat take on the UK economy. This could be something that tempers the immediate selling pressure on sterling. It is helping to pull some mild outperformance versus major forex today.