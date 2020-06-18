Daily Gold Price Forecast: "Struggling for Real Traction"

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price is quoted 0.22% higher at $1731 at the time of writing. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says despite a recent flattening in the market, there is still a mild positive bias within the medium term range between $1660/$1764.

Several of the major (forex) markets we cover consistently have been lacking conviction recently, and gold goes into that category too.

The past week has been one of false signals and sessions lacking conviction.

A run of small candlestick bodies reflect this, where the last five closing levels have all been within $6.

This has flattened out momentum indicators amidst this consolidation.

The argument would be that there is still a mild positive bias within the medium term range between $1660/$1764 and moves into $1700/$1720 seems to be still supported.

However, the lack of conviction suggests caution is required. Will near term support continue to be found in the band $1700/$1720?

The hourly chart shows the outlook is all but flat, with consistent resistance between $1730/$1733.

Hourly RSI struggling under 60 for the past week and MACD lines struggling around neutral are the momentum reflection of this.

We look for sustainable moves away from these positions to signal the next move. Above $1733 the resistance of $1744 is a key medium term barrier.

For a near term corrective move to take hold, a close below $1704 is needed. For now though, gold is struggling for real traction.

Market Angst

The exuberance of an attempted renewal of the risk rally has begun to peter out as a second wave of COVID-19 infections is yet to be contained.

Newsflow surrounding additional measures put in place for Beijing to try and counter an emerging second wave of infections is beginning to weigh on sentiment once move.

Schools shut, flights cancelled and now hotels shutting too are adding to a drip feed of concerning developments that have apparently previously not been factored into market pricing.

Whilst this is not having a significant impact yet, it could develop into something more concerning if China extends its containment measures.

Treasury yields have dropped back and there is a mild negative bias to major forex positioning.

Equities are slipping back today too. Adding a degree of pressure to the downside bias on commodity currencies, the Australian unemployment data came in worse than expected overnight.

The risk recovery has been built upon the massive support than major central banks (and governments) have provided.

Focus will turn to how supportive the Bank of England will be today.

An extra £100bn of asset purchases are expected to be announced, but could the BoE be another bank that begins to steer towards negative rates? Sterling would certainly be under pressure if so.