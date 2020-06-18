GBP/USD Forecast: Still too Soon to Write off the Recovery

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has fallen for two days in succession now and is quoted at 1.2535. However, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says the down move is still too small to convince him that Sterling is entering a downtrend.

With a second consecutive negative close, the outlook for GBP/USD is beginning to deteriorate, albeit only slightly.

The failure to close above $.12645 has weighed on the market recently and as GBP/USD has drifted off in recent sessions, the recent four week uptrend is beginning to come under threat (currently at $1.2470).

However, for now this is not a move lower with any real conviction. The small body of yesterday’s candle reflects a lack of conviction in the decline despite four negative daily candlesticks in the past five sessions.

Momentum indicators are tailing off but only within what is still a relatively positive medium term configuration.

Whilst the trend support holds and price support of the low at $1.2450 is intact, this will remain a benign negative drift on Cable.

All moves into the $1.2450/$1.2500 support area have been bought into in the past week.

The Bank of England will certainly need to be watched though today as extra QE would be conceivably sterling negative, but if the $1.2450/$1.2500 support band holds into the close today then the bulls will be relatively content.

Dollar Bid Amidst Market Angst

The exuberance of an attempted renewal of the risk rally has begun to peter out as a second wave of COVID-19 infections is yet to be contained.

Newsflow surrounding additional measures put in place for Beijing to try and counter an emerging second wave of infections is beginning to weigh on sentiment once move.

Schools shut, flights cancelled and now hotels shutting too are adding to a drip feed of concerning developments that have apparently previously not been factored into market pricing.

Whilst this is not having a significant impact yet, it could develop into something more concerning if China extends its containment measures.

Treasury yields have dropped back and there is a mild negative bias to major forex positioning.

Equities are slipping back today too. Adding a degree of pressure to the downside bias on commodity currencies, the Australian unemployment data came in worse than expected overnight.

The risk recovery has been built upon the massive support than major central banks (and governments) have provided.

Focus will turn to how supportive the Bank of England will be today.

An extra £100bn of asset purchases are expected to be announced, but could the BoE be another bank that begins to steer towards negative rates? Sterling would certainly be under pressure if so.