Gold Price Forecast: Watching for a Big Break

Gold prices are softer in mid-week trade, in line with the broader commodity complex, at !1715/ounce. Richard Perry, an analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says the current spate of consolidation is rare for gold.

As the latest attempted bull move once more petered out after around three sessions last week, gold has entered a phase of consolidation.

Within the medium term range of $1660/$1764 of the past two months, it is very rare that gold consolidates.

In three of the past four sessions, gold has seen daily traded ranges of less than the Average True Range (which is now around $25).

The move early today suggests that this consolidation will continue today. There is the slightest positive bias that is still in the outlook.

It comes as gold continues to trade above the $1720/$1725 pivot band on the hourly chart. This lends a slight preference towards a test of $1733 initial resistance, however, we have little conviction of any sustainable traction in gold right now.

The daily momentum indicators which have effectively unwound to a broad negative configuration, reflect the likely continuation of the range.

Resistance of $1744 is strengthening and whilst this resistance may come under pressure from this mild positive bias, we expect rallies will continue to fade and lack traction. We are neutral between $1704/$1720 and turn corrective within the range below $1700. This is now very much a trading range on gold and technical signals do not suggest it will be broken any time soon.

Markets at a Crossroads

The risk recovery is once more approaching an intriguing crossroads.

The bullish forces of ever greater stimulus from central banks (this week the Fed and BoJ have expanded their range of support) are being met by the bearish threat of second wave COVID-19 infections in Beijing.

Wall Street has certainly felt the benefit of the Fed announcement on corporate debt purchases, but this positive mood is being tempered somewhat as China has announced it is raising its emergency response in Beijing back to level 2, closing schools and cancelling flights.

There is a very real concern that if these infection rates cannot be kept under control, it would be the source of fear back into markets.

How the newsflow develops in the coming days could be crucial. However, slightly tipping the balance to the risk positive side of the equation, rumours of a $1 trillion package of support measures being formulated by the US Government, including infrastructure spend and employee support.

The announcement of this could once more boost confidence in the US economic recovery. So this morning, we see a state of calm and consideration across major markets.

U.S. futures tick mildly higher, but there is and edge back lower on yields.

Forex majors show an edge of risk positive, but recent sessions have seesawed for the dollar (both on a closing basis and intraday).

UK inflation coming in a shade softer than expected on CPI (and weaker on PPI) has been a drag on sterling early today (not helping the prospects of a recovery in our Chart of the Day).