GBP/USD Forecast: Support at $1.2450

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is lower by a quarter of a percent at 1.2550 in the mid-week trading session. Analysts and technical forecaster Richard Perry says Sterling is once more looking vulnerable to further falls.

The important near term levels to keep note of on GBP/USD are support at $1.2450 and resistance of $1.2645.

As GBP/USD picked up on Monday, the strong positive candle left the formation of a four week uptrend in its wake.

This trendline sits at $1.2475 today. Although this has lent a positive bias to the outlook, the bulls will have been disappointed by the failure to close back above $1.2645 yesterday.

The ensuing negative candlestick and early slip lower today leaves a far more uncertain near term outlook for GBP/USD.

The trendline needs to hold initially, but if the support at $1.2450 breaks then any positive bias, within what is still a medium term range $1.2075/$1.2810, will be lost.

For the bulls to get back on track a move above $1.2645 is needed to close above the resistance.

Momentum indicators appear to be at an infection point. The RSI is hovering a shade above 50, and similar with the Stochastics.

A decisive negative session could tip these negative once more. The MACD lines have converged and threaten a bear cross too.

The hourly chart shows yesterday’s sharp move lower has been contained around a near term pivot of $1.2550 this morning, with momentum signals moderating too.

However, if this pivot support begins to fail, then $1.2450 comes back into play. Resistance is initially at $1.2610.