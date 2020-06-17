EUR/USD Forecast: Daily Signals are Moving into Reverse

Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate has fallen by 0.30% at the time of writing to quote at 1.1231. Richard Perry, technical analyst and forecaster at Hantec Markets says the next level of support is at 1.1210.

As the near term outlook increasingly becomes rangebound, the mix of signals on EUR/USD continue to come.

Sharp moves higher and lower in recent sessions reflect a lack of traction either way and a market which is being pulled around by uncertainty. There is support at $1.1210 and resistance at $1.1420.

The daily technical signals are moving into reverse as RSI and Stochastics slide and MACD lines threaten to bear cross.

However, the lack of conviction in these moves would suggest this is still more a function of unwinding the sharp late May rally than anything more malign.

A consolidation back towards the five week uptrend (which rises at $1.1125 today) is more the likely bias, and even if this choppy consolidation were to breach $1.1210 support, it would still likely to be playing out this consolidation.

We would subsequently see near term unwinding moves towards the breakout support at $1.1145 as a chance to buy for what we see as the next bull leg.

The hourly chart shows hourly RSI oscillating between 30/70 for most of the past eight sessions as this choppy consolidation has taken hold.

With hourly signals swinging back higher once more today, it sets up a mild positive bias within this range this morning. Support has built at $1.1210/1.1225, with moves towards $1.1350 resistance likely to struggle near term.

The risk recovery is once more approaching an intriguing crossroads.

The bullish forces of ever greater stimulus from central banks (this week the Fed and BoJ have expanded their range of support) are being met by the bearish threat of second wave COVID-19 infections in Beijing.

Wall Street has certainly felt the benefit of the Fed announcement on corporate debt purchases, but this positive mood is being tempered somewhat as China has announced it is raising its emergency response in Beijing back to level 2, closing schools and cancelling flights.

There is a very real concern that if these infection rates cannot be kept under control, it would be the source of fear back into markets.

How the newsflow develops in the coming days could be crucial. However, slightly tipping the balance to the risk positive side of the equation, rumours of a $1 trillion package of support measures being formulated by the US Government, including infrastructure spend and employee support.

The announcement of this could once more boost confidence in the US economic recovery. So this morning, we see a state of calm and consideration across major markets.

U.S. futures tick mildly higher, but there is and edge back lower on yields.

Forex majors show an edge of risk positive, but recent sessions have seesawed for the dollar (both on a closing basis and intraday).

UK inflation coming in a shade softer than expected on CPI (and weaker on PPI) has been a drag on sterling early today (not helping the prospects of a recovery in our Chart of the Day).