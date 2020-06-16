Gold Price Forecast: Staying Positive

Image © Adobe Stock

Gold prices are located around $1730 at the time of writing and while moves have been relatively contained as of late, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says he expects a break higher to ultimately evolve.

Gold continues to throw out a mix of signals as it trades around the middle of the medium term range $1660/$1764.

The 21 day moving average has been all but flat for almost a month now and reflects this lack of conviction in these near term moves.

Yesterday’s session could be taken as a snapshot summary of what is increasingly the outlook for gold now.

An initial upside move which fell over before a move lower which bounced into the close. The market is showing little real direction this morning either.

It is difficult to read too much into the outlook for yesterday’s candlestick. However, taking a step back, we see the resistance of the range highs between $1744/$1764 remains solid.

Momentum indicators continue to make their way into a medium term neutral configuration. The daily RSI faltering in the mid-50s and drifting back to 50, whilst MACD lines tail off again and Stochastics roll over.

We continue to hold a positive view that this will be a range that breaks to the upside, but for now there is little real traction that can be trusted in either direction within the trading range. Yesterday’s session is a case in point.

The hourly chart has a mild swing lower this morning, and we re-iterate our view from yesterday, that moves below $1720/$1725 pivot band lend a mild negative bias towards $1700/$1704.

Gold Finds a Bid on Latest Fed Action

The Federal Reserve has come to the rescue of the risk recovery once more. Just as the momentum of a corrective move was building, the Federal Reserve has announced that it will sweep in and buy up US corporate debt.

A move to support liquidity and the availability of credit to large US companies. Market focus has switched from concerns over a building second wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing, to the “Powell put” once more.

The old adage “don’t fight the Fed” has again come to the fore.

Risk appetite has picked up and Wall Street turned completely on its head again. What had looked to be a session of sharp losses turned positive into the close and US futures are continuing higher today.

US Treasury yields have jumped (the US 10 year Treasury yield is around +7 basis points higher as risk appetite indicators have rallied.

Moves out of the Japanese yen and US dollar in the forex space, whilst rallies on equities and oil are re-engaging.

The question will be how long this latest little spurt higher for risk can last. If the second wave threat in Beijing develops into something bigger, this renewed risk-on phase will dissipate very quickly.

The Bank of Japan as expected, did little on its monetary policy decision overnight, with rates at -0.1% and a 10 year yield target around zero. Sterling has been given a little boost this morning, with much better than expected UK employment data.

Unemployment has stuck at 3.9% where markets had expected a jump to 4.7%, although this good news is slightly tempered by weaker than expected wage growth.