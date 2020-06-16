GBP/USD Forecast: "Bulls are looking to be in the Ascendancy"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted 0.20% higher at the time of writing at 1.2638. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says Sterling could be finding its feet against the Dollar once more.

The Fed move has hit the dollar, and GBP/USD bulls are seeing the benefit. What had looked to be a corrective near term move has been completely switched on its head and the bulls are suddenly back in control.

A strong bull candle into the close yesterday has been followed by further buying pressure today.

The near term corrective move seems to have now played out and the bulls are looking to be in the ascendancy.

With yesterday’s intraday bounce of $1.2450 we can now derive a four week uptrend on Cable, whilst it is also interesting to see how the now rising 55 day moving average has become a gauge for Cable moves in recent months (first resistance during April and May, now turning into a basis of support).

Previously, we discussed about the $1.2645 old resistance becoming renewed, but this morning’s further bid for Cable seems to have taken out this resistance.

A close above $1.2645 today would put to bed this as a ceiling and the bulls would then be eying the $1.2810 reaction high once more.

Momentum indicators have taken all this positively, turning what had looked to be corrective moves, into renewed positive signals. Below $1.2645 the bulls would be looking to hold $1.2350/$1.2375.

Dollar Undermined by Fed's Latest Stimulus Measures

The Federal Reserve has come to the rescue of the risk recovery once more. Just as the momentum of a corrective move was building, the Federal Reserve has announced that it will sweep in and buy up US corporate debt.

A move to support liquidity and the availability of credit to large US companies. Market focus has switched from concerns over a building second wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing, to the “Powell put” once more.

The old adage “don’t fight the Fed” has again come to the fore.

Risk appetite has picked up and Wall Street turned completely on its head again. What had looked to be a session of sharp losses turned positive into the close and US futures are continuing higher today.

US Treasury yields have jumped (the US 10 year Treasury yield is around +7 basis points higher as risk appetite indicators have rallied.

Moves out of the Japanese yen and US dollar in the forex space, whilst rallies on equities and oil are re-engaging.

The question will be how long this latest little spurt higher for risk can last. If the second wave threat in Beijing develops into something bigger, this renewed risk-on phase will dissipate very quickly.

The Bank of Japan as expected, did little on its monetary policy decision overnight, with rates at -0.1% and a 10 year yield target around zero. Sterling has been given a little boost this morning, with much better than expected UK employment data.

Unemployment has stuck at 3.9% where markets had expected a jump to 4.7%, although this good news is slightly tempered by weaker than expected wage growth.