EUR/USD Forecast: "Pressure Towards the $1.1420 High can Build"

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted 0.15% lower at 1.1320 at the time of writing at 1.1320 following a 0.60% gain over the course of Monday. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says pressures for a move towards the 2020 high at 1.1420 are starting to build once more.

For just over a week, we have been talking up the prospects of a near term corrective move on EUR/USD, and whilst this has been developing, it would appear that you just cannot fight the Fed.

A big late session turnaround yesterday in the wake of the latest supportive measure from the Federal Reserve has improved risk appetite on major forex and completed a strong bull candle on EUR/USD.

Whilst our expected near term pullback towards $1.1100 may still be in the pipeline, we now cannot see as a likely scenario.

The corrective bias that was forming on the hourly chart has been dispersed and the rebound back above the near term $1.1320 pivot means that an improving configuration has taken hold.

It could still be that this is now just a ranging formation between $1.1210/$1.1420, but if the bulls can now begin to develop support between $1.1275/$1.1320, the pressure towards the $1.1420 high can build.

Threatening corrective daily momentum is easing and we will need to see how this phase develops now, however, for the time being we are neutral again on EUR/USD.

Risk Given a Boost by the Fed

The Federal Reserve has come to the rescue of the risk recovery once more. Just as the momentum of a corrective move was building, the Federal Reserve has announced that it will sweep in and buy up US corporate debt.

A move to support liquidity and the availability of credit to large US companies. Market focus has switched from concerns over a building second wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing, to the “Powell put” once more.

The old adage “don’t fight the Fed” has again come to the fore.

Risk appetite has picked up and Wall Street turned completely on its head again. What had looked to be a session of sharp losses turned positive into the close and US futures are continuing higher today.

US Treasury yields have jumped (the US 10 year Treasury yield is around +7 basis points higher as risk appetite indicators have rallied.

Moves out of the Japanese yen and US dollar in the forex space, whilst rallies on equities and oil are re-engaging.

The question will be how long this latest little spurt higher for risk can last. If the second wave threat in Beijing develops into something bigger, this renewed risk-on phase will dissipate very quickly.

The Bank of Japan as expected, did little on its monetary policy decision overnight, with rates at -0.1% and a 10 year yield target around zero. Sterling has been given a little boost this morning, with much better than expected UK employment data.

Unemployment has stuck at 3.9% where markets had expected a jump to 4.7%, although this good news is slightly tempered by weaker than expected wage growth.