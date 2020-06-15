GBP/USD Forecast: Signals Point to Downside

The GBP/USD exchange rate has opened lower this week and is quoted at 1.2536 at the time of writing. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the pair's recent bullish run appears to have flipped.

Although the recovery momentum on GBP/USD has been broken, the bulls still had an opportunity on Friday to at least hold ground.

However, a second consecutive negative candlestick has confirmed the re-emergence of a more corrective outlook within what is now a $1.2075/$1.2810 trading band.

We have been discussing how the late May rally (which bounced off the old key support of $1.2160 following the $1.2075 low) could become an almost mirror image of the recent breakout above $1.2645. It seems that our assessment has been very close.

Friday’s intraday rally failed around $1.2645, the old key resistance, before turning into a continued retreat lower. The move is coming with a series of deteriorating momentum signals.

The daily RSI failing at 70 and moving below 50 is a key negative move, whilst Stochastics are also now confirming a near term sell-signal.

If MACD lines bear cross then all three of our preferred signals would be turning negative.

Another intraday breach of $1.2500 has been seen early today and the next real support within the band if $1.2360. The hourly chart shows $1.2475/$1.2550 is a growing band of resistance now.

Dollar Bid as Markets Take Fright Over Covid-19 Infection Rates

Risk appetite has turned sour in recent sessions and the news from China over the weekend now threatens to really crank up the momentum of flow back into safe haven asset plays.

The risk recovery took a turn last week as second wave infection rates in some US states started to increase again.

Over the weekend, China has reported the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections and the threat of renewed lockdown.

For now, this is only localised to Beijing and measures are rapidly being deployed to control the situation, but if this develops into something much bigger again, the world will take a collective gasp.

Second wave infections have always been a distinct likelihood, but can they be quickly contained without the need for renewed lockdown measures?

Today we see equities falling sharply in early moves, whilst Treasury yields are falling, all meaning the safe haven currencies (Japanese yen, Swiss franc and US dollar) are performing well.

Big question marks now hang over the capacity for demand recovery and this is hitting the oil price again today.

It is interesting to see gold is (perhaps counterintuitively) falling, but this is something to certainly keep an eye on today.

Adding to risk aversion today, we see that China data for May has all come out softer than expected, with misses on fixed asset investment, retail sales and industrial production, even if they did all improve on April’s numbers.

Given news of a potential second wave, it could make the Chinese authorities more nervous about easing restrictions and a slower recovery could ensue.

That would play negatively into market confidence too and this could be a real test for sentiment in the coming sessions.