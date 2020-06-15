EUR/USD Forecast: Growing Intent for a Move Lower

Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate trades at 1.1244 as a new week gets underway that is characterised by broad-based U.S. dollar buying owing to a slump in global markets. Analysts and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says near term momentum is turning increasingly corrective.

We believe that a correction has been building on EUR/USD over a number of sessions. It has been a process that has been seen through developing technicals, rather than an outright decline.

Furthermore, the process may yet still be ongoing. However, the bullish forces on the euro (and bearish dollar) seem to be turning around, at least near term anyway.

A second consecutive decisive negative candlestick formed on Friday, in a move which saw an intraday breach of support at $1.1240.

The market has not closed with a breach of this level yet, but the intent seems to be growing for a move lower.

Once more, EUR/USD has opened lower today and a closing breach of $1.1240 would complete a top pattern which would imply a correction range of -140/-180 pips. This would bring the market back below $1.1100 area.

The recent failed upside breakout also comes with mild negative divergences on daily RSI and Stochastics, whilst MACD lines are also topping out.

The hourly chart shows near term momentum turning increasingly corrective, where moves on hourly RSI into 50/60 have now become selling opportunities and $1.1240/$1.1275 is a near term sell-zone. Back above $1.1320 would improve once more.

Dollar Bid as Markets Take Fright Over Covid-19 Infection Rates

Risk appetite has turned sour in recent sessions and the news from China over the weekend now threatens to really crank up the momentum of flow back into safe haven asset plays.

The risk recovery took a turn last week as second wave infection rates in some US states started to increase again.

Over the weekend, China has reported the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections and the threat of renewed lockdown.

For now, this is only localised to Beijing and measures are rapidly being deployed to control the situation, but if this develops into something much bigger again, the world will take a collective gasp.

Second wave infections have always been a distinct likelihood, but can they be quickly contained without the need for renewed lockdown measures?

Today we see equities falling sharply in early moves, whilst Treasury yields are falling, all meaning the safe haven currencies (Japanese yen, Swiss franc and US dollar) are performing well.

Big question marks now hang over the capacity for demand recovery and this is hitting the oil price again today.

It is interesting to see gold is (perhaps counterintuitively) falling, but this is something to certainly keep an eye on today.

Adding to risk aversion today, we see that China data for May has all come out softer than expected, with misses on fixed asset investment, retail sales and industrial production, even if they did all improve on April’s numbers.

Given news of a potential second wave, it could make the Chinese authorities more nervous about easing restrictions and a slower recovery could ensue.

That would play negatively into market confidence too and this could be a real test for sentiment in the coming sessions.