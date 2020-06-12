Gold Price Forecast: RSI Holds above 40

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price is half a percent higher at $1736 as the precious metal's ambiguous relationship to risk is put on display once more. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets assess the market and asks whether further gains are possible.

Gold closed -$9 lower yesterday in a session where risk appetite was smashed and safe haven assets outperformed.

This is not a great set up for gold bulls looking for a breakout of the medium term trading range.

Technically, there is a near term positive bias still within the range as the market is still eyeing a test of the $1744 June resistance, however we see the ranging configuration re-asserting once more.

The RSI rolling over again for another lower high around the mid-50s, whilst MACD lines meekly edge higher does not bode especially well for this being the time where gold breaks higher.

There is still a move that is holding on to the near term pivot band support $1720/$1725 (shown well on the hourly chart) this morning.

The hourly chart also shows a five day recovery also intact, whilst the hourly RSI holding above 40 will encourage the bulls.

The question is whether this positive near term bias within the range can translate to a move that drives a breakout. Yesterday would have been an ideal day for such a move, but the bulls failed.

Resistance at $1744/$1746 is the initial barrier, before $1753 and the key high at $1764. A failure back under $1720 today would once more neutralise the range.

Stability Returns to Markets

There have been signs of strain in recent days, but the risk recovery came to a shuddering halt yesterday as Wall Street sold sharply lower.

The Federal Reserve remains highly accommodative but is rightfully very cautious on the economic recovery.

However, coming amidst news that states in the US are suffering from increased second wave infections have hit markets that have been seemingly priced for perfection of a serene V-shaped recovery.

A bump in the road to demand recovery for oil has hit the oil rally hard and similar -6%/-7% declines on Wall Street also ensued.

Investors who have been seen a rally going only one way until this week are waking up to a sobering reality that markets can often take the stairs higher but the elevator back down. How they respond to this realisation in the coming sessions will be key.

If this is a sell-off that gathers momentum, then a reversal back lower could really take some stopping.

Right now, this morning, there is an element of stability, with US futures clawing back +1%. The sharp -30 basis points move of recent days in the 10 year Treasury yields has stabilised early today and the yield is slightly higher. Forex markets took a hit of risk aversion yesterday but are also settling down.

Newsflow surrounding the potential for re-imposing “stay at home” orders for certain parts of the US (Houston in Texas has been suggested) could be triggers for selling pressure.

In the UK, the impact of the lockdown was worse than feared in April, with monthly GDP falling by worse than expected at -20.4%.

With the suggestion that the UK will also formally rule out a Brexit transition period extension today, it may be of little surprise that GBP is an underperformer.