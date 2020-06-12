GBP/USD Forecast: Resistance at $1.2615/$1.2645 Key to Outlook

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has recovered 0.45% to trade at 1.2630 at the time of writing, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the bulls need a confident close ahead of the weekend if Sterling is to maintain a positive tone.

The run higher on GBP/USD has been lacking conviction in recent days and came to a juddering halt yesterday with a loss of -145 pips on the day.

The question is now how the bulls can respond today.

We have frequently bee referencing how Cable has responded both higher and lower in recent months.

The downside break below $1.2160 rebounded almost instantly to then find support again at $1.2160 on an initial test lower.

Given how this range has played out, the upside breakout above $1.2645 falling sharply below $1.2645 now faces the prospect that this becomes a basis of resistance.

If a near term bound (which is already threatening this morning) fails around $1.2645 and turns lower, this will re-affirm the multi-month ranging outlook.

The bulls need a confident close above resistance $1.2615/$1.2645 to clear their heads this morning and re-assert themselves.

Momentum indicators are falling over on the daily chart but with no confirmed sell signals yet.

So on the hourly chart we look to see what sort of recovery can now be developed from initial support of the overnight low at $1.2545.

Hourly RSI moving above 50/60 would signal a real prospect of improvement once more. A move below $1.2500 would confirm the range has become neutralised again.

Markets: Pound an underperformer, Some Stability Returns to Equities

There have been signs of strain in recent days, but the risk recovery came to a shuddering halt yesterday as Wall Street sold sharply lower.

The Federal Reserve remains highly accommodative but is rightfully very cautious on the economic recovery.

However, coming amidst news that states in the US are suffering from increased second wave infections have hit markets that have been seemingly priced for perfection of a serene V-shaped recovery.

A bump in the road to demand recovery for oil has hit the oil rally hard and similar -6%/-7% declines on Wall Street also ensued.

Investors who have been seen a rally going only one way until this week are waking up to a sobering reality that markets can often take the stairs higher but the elevator back down. How they respond to this realisation in the coming sessions will be key.

If this is a sell-off that gathers momentum, then a reversal back lower could really take some stopping.

Right now, this morning, there is an element of stability, with US futures clawing back +1%. The sharp -30 basis points move of recent days in the 10 year Treasury yields has stabilised early today and the yield is slightly higher. Forex markets took a hit of risk aversion yesterday but are also settling down.

Newsflow surrounding the potential for re-imposing “stay at home” orders for certain parts of the US (Houston in Texas has been suggested) could be triggers for selling pressure.

In the UK, the impact of the lockdown was worse than feared in April, with monthly GDP falling by worse than expected at -20.4%.

With the suggestion that the UK will also formally rule out a Brexit transition period extension today, it may be of little surprise that GBP is an underperformer.