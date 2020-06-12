EUR/USD Forecast: Bull Run "Hitting the Buffers"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate is higher by 0.3% ahead of the weekend at 1.1326. Despite the recovery, Richard Perry, an analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets, says euro bulls are no longer as strong as they once were.

Our conviction in this bull run on EUR/USD has been seeping away for the past week. In that time, the market has made another higher high to $1.1420, but we still feel caution with this move.

EUR/USD has now broken our redrawn uptrend (the second time that a derived two week uptrend has been broken in recent sessions) and another decisive negative candlestick formed yesterday.

Although there is nothing overtly corrective yet, the bull run higher seems to be at least hitting the buffers.

This is reflected in momentum indicators now beginning to tail off. The daily RSI is below 70 for the first time in nine sessions, whilst Stochastics are hinting at negative divergence.

The hourly chart has taken on a ranging configuration, where hourly RSI has now been oscillating between 30/70 for the past week and MACD lines are below neutral around three week lows.

A move below 30 or above 70 could hint at the next breakout. We spoke of the 144 hour moving average yesterday being a gauge for the recovery (currently $1.1320) and has been broken.

Furthermore, there is a near term pivot also at $1.1320 which has been broken and is now an initial gauge of resistance today.

The key is whether this move turns into a correction. For that, we look to the support at $1.1240 as being key.

A closing breach would complete a top pattern a d a downside target of around $1.1080 would be implied.

For now, this choppy near term trading is still within a range $1.1240/$1.1420, but one thing that is emerging is that the bulls are no longer as strong as they were.

Risk Rally Halted in Rude Fashion

There have been signs of strain in recent days, but the risk recovery came to a shuddering halt yesterday as Wall Street sold sharply lower.

The Federal Reserve remains highly accommodative but is rightfully very cautious on the economic recovery.

However, coming amidst news that states in the US are suffering from increased second wave infections have hit markets that have been seemingly priced for perfection of a serene V-shaped recovery.

A bump in the road to demand recovery for oil has hit the oil rally hard and similar -6%/-7% declines on Wall Street also ensued. Investors who have been seen a rally going only one way until this week are waking up to a sobering reality that markets can often take the stairs higher but the elevator back down. How they respond to this realisation in the coming sessions will be key.

If this is a sell-off that gathers momentum, then a reversal back lower could really take some stopping.

Right now, this morning, there is an element of stability, with US futures clawing back +1%. The sharp -30 basis points move of recent days in the 10 year Treasury yields has stabilised early today and the yield is slightly higher. Forex markets took a hit of risk aversion yesterday but are also settling down.

Newsflow surrounding the potential for re-imposing “stay at home” orders for certain parts of the US (Houston in Texas has been suggested) could be triggers for selling pressure.

In the UK, the impact of the lockdown was worse than feared in April, with monthly GDP falling by worse than expected at -20.4%. With the suggestion that the UK will also formally rule out a Brexit transition period extension today, it may be of little surprise that GBP is an underperformer.