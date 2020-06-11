Gold Price Forecast: Pulling Back to Support, Red Markets Fail to Stimulate Demand

Image © Adobe Stock

The price of gold is quoted at $1736 at the time of writing on Thursday, lower by 0.20% than where it opened the day. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the price could be pulling back towards $1725 again.

The near term outlook for gold has improved in the wake of the Fed, but still lacks conviction.

The initial move was gold positive last night (more accommodative monetary policy stance from the Fed is negative for yields and the dollar and is supportive for gold).

This has pulled gold through the mid-range resistance band of $1700/$1725 and completed a third consecutive positive candle. However the run higher has slipped away this morning as a retracement has kicked in.

This is leaving resistance at $1740 and pulling gold back towards $1725 again. The question is, whether this is another lower high, under the previous levels of $1754 and $1746.

The hourly chart shows how reaction around the near term breakout of $1720/$1725 could be important to determining the near term outlook, which is edging towards a more positive bias again in the wake of the Fed.

It is also important to point out that this all continues to play out within the medium term trading range $1660/$1764, within which the market rarely tends to deviate for long away from the mid-range $1700/$1725 area.

Gold Prices Fail to Find a Lift in Market Sell-off

There has been a mixed read through from the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision yesterday.

The FOMC is still accommodative but remains cautious in its outlook for recovery. Looser monetary policy for longer will ultimately support markets and underpin the risk recovery, with rates not rising until at least 2022, whilst asset purchases will continue to run for several months.

Initially markets took this as a risk positive, however, the positive mood has quickly dissipated.

The Fed is rightfully downbeat on the economic recovery. The road to a V-shaped recovery may not be as smooth as hoped for. Concerns over localised evidence of increasing COVID-19 infection rates in Texas reflect this and have seen the risk recovery roll over this morning.

Suddenly today, we see safety first. The oil price is over -3% lower, whilst the dollar and the yen are performing well through major forex. Equities are sharply lower as US futures move into retreat.

There is plenty of opportunity to take profits on what has been an incredibly impressive risk recovery and it seems that this morning, this move is kicking in. This move is overdue and is likely to end up being the source of the next opportunity to buy again. For now though, a correction is forming.