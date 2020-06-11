EUR/USD Forecast: Eyes on Near-Term Pivot at $1.1320

Image © Adobe Images

Having hit its highest levels since March 11 on Wednesday, the EUR/USD exchange rate is back down to 1.1370. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says that while the broader setup is positive, signs of waning momentum are emerging.

As the bull run on EUR/USD has stuttered in recent sessions, there has been a mix of technical signals forming.

An initial breach of a sharp uptrend saw a strong bull reaction to move to new multi-month highs yesterday.

However, despite a significant dovish steer from the FOMC yesterday, there has been a lack of follow through momentum for the bull run. In fact the pair has retreated again this morning.

We redraw the three week uptrend to a shallower trajectory, but this morning’s pullback is now testing that too.

This lack of recent conviction is beginning to weigh on daily momentum indicators There is nothing decisive yet, and signals are still in their strong positive configuration, but RSI is waning once more and MACD histogram bars are reducing (indicating waning momentum).

The rising 144 hour moving average (around $1.1340) of the hourly chart has been a good gauge for the deeper intraday corrections in the past couple of weeks. Hourly momentum is also showing far less conviction too.

There is a near term pivot at $1.1320 which has become supportive in the past couple of days and is an initial gauge.

Key resistance (post the Fed) is $1.1420 which is now a barrier in front of $1.1490.

Markets: A Correction is Forming

There has been a mixed read through from the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision yesterday.

The FOMC is still accommodative but remains cautious in its outlook for recovery. Looser monetary policy for longer will ultimately support markets and underpin the risk recovery, with rates not rising until at least 2022, whilst asset purchases will continue to run for several months.

Initially markets took this as a risk positive, however, the positive mood has quickly dissipated.

The Fed is rightfully downbeat on the economic recovery. The road to a V-shaped recovery may not be as smooth as hoped for. Concerns over localised evidence of increasing COVID-19 infection rates in Texas reflect this and have seen the risk recovery roll over this morning.

Suddenly today, we see safety first. The oil price is over -3% lower, whilst the dollar and the yen are performing well through major forex. Equities are sharply lower as US futures move into retreat.

There is plenty of opportunity to take profits on what has been an incredibly impressive risk recovery and it seems that this morning, this move is kicking in. This move is overdue and is likely to end up being the source of the next opportunity to buy again. For now though, a correction is forming.