EUR/USD Forecast: $1.1385 High Back in Sight

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.1360 at the time of writing, up 0.24% on the day. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says following a recent dip the bulls appear to have re-established their control of the market.

Euro bulls will be looking at the EUR/USD pair today and question what all the fuss was about.

After a two and a half session correction from $1.1385 to $1.1240, another surge of buying pressure has driven a bull swing back higher again.

A strong reaction in the US session yesterday completed a bullish outside day.

This positive candle followed by early gains today means that once more the market is within reach of the $1.1385 high from Payrolls Friday.

Technically, this is a very strong reaction and the bulls appear to have re-established their control of the market. It now means that a closing breakout above $1.1385 today would open the prospect of a full rally back to the key March high of $1.1490.

Subsequently, daily momentum is ticking higher once more and seemingly all is good again with the bull run.

However, the Federal Reserve meeting later today could be a factor that has an influence on the dollar once more and will certainly need to be watched.

The near term importance of the support at $1.1240/$1.1255 is also growing. There is an initial support of $1.1320/$1.1330 on the hourly chart that will be a gauge of sentiment this morning.

Optimism Ahead of the Fed's Update

There is a cautiously positive tone to markets this morning as traders look toward the Federal Reserve meeting later today.

A decline on Wall Street last night came amidst a session of risk reduction.

After last week’s sharp move higher on Treasury yields amidst a heightened sense of risk appetite, peaked by Friday’s remarkable US jobs report, we now see yields pulling lower again.

The US 10 year yield has reversed -14 bps since Friday’s high of 0.96% as traders try to figure out the reaction of the FOMC today.

The dollar has been flung around like a doll in a washing machine in recent sessions, and is weakening again this morning. If the Fed opts to remain cautious and maintain its extremely dovish position (perhaps even nodding to yield curve control) despite the positive read-through of the payrolls report, we could see the dollar continuing to weaken.

The Fed releases its latest set of economic projections today and forward guidance will be key. The risk rally has been built on the prospect that economies are re-opening but the massive support of easy monetary (and fiscal) policy continues.

If the Fed guides for this to continue open-ended, then the structural weakening of the dollar will continue and the risk rally will remain unencumbered to run ever higher.

With equity futures ticking higher, yields lower and the dollar also lower today, it seems that this is how markets are positioning.