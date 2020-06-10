Gold Price Forecast: Neutralised

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price is located at $1720 at the time of writing, some 0.30% higher on the day's open. Richard Perry, a technical analyst at Hantec Market, says the outlook says the precious metal is contained in a tight and well-defined envelope.

The price action of recent weeks has firmed up our assessment that gold is trading in a growing medium term trading range between $1660/$1764.

With the range, there is a band of important support around $1660/$1670 up towards a band of important resistance $1746/$1764.

With the last two sessions seeing gold ticking higher once more, the outlook within the range has been rather neutralised once more around the middle of the range.

The fact that this comes with the RSI around 50 again and MACD lines flattening around neutral, adds to this neutral outlook.

The hourly chart shows that a near term corrective outlook has been neutralised too (with hourly RSI moving above 60 once more). A resistance band at $1720/$1725 will now gauge the next near term move.

A failure of the rebound under this band of resistance will maintain the market in what we see as a neutral zone between $1700/$1725.

A close above this band turns the bias more positive and opens the potential test of $1746 resistance.

A failure and move below $1700 would see a more negative bias within the range again. This neutral position coming ahead of the Federal reserve decision should not come as a surprise either.

There is a cautiously positive tone to markets this morning as traders look toward the Federal Reserve meeting later today.

A decline on Wall Street last night came amidst a session of risk reduction.

After last week’s sharp move higher on Treasury yields amidst a heightened sense of risk appetite, peaked by Friday’s remarkable US jobs report, we now see yields pulling lower again.

The US 10 year yield has reversed -14 bps since Friday’s high of 0.96% as traders try to figure out the reaction of the FOMC today.

The dollar has been flung around like a doll in a washing machine in recent sessions, and is weakening again this morning. If the Fed opts to remain cautious and maintain its extremely dovish position (perhaps even nodding to yield curve control) despite the positive read-through of the payrolls report, we could see the dollar continuing to weaken.

The Fed releases its latest set of economic projections today and forward guidance will be key. The risk rally has been built on the prospect that economies are re-opening but the massive support of easy monetary (and fiscal) policy continues.

If the Fed guides for this to continue open-ended, then the structural weakening of the dollar will continue and the risk rally will remain unencumbered to run ever higher.

With equity futures ticking higher, yields lower and the dollar also lower today, it seems that this is how markets are positioning.