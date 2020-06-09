Gold Price Forecast: A Key Session

Image © Adobe Stock

Gold price are higher at $1709 amidst a broad-based market sell-off and Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says the strength of any recovery will be crucial to the outlook.

Today’s session could be a very important one. Price action has turned the positive outlook sour in recent weeks.

The dominance of strong negative candlesticks is overpowering the attempted recoveries.

This is reflected in the consistent failing of momentum as daily RSI, MACD and Stochastics track a path lower. Yesterday’s latest rebound brings the market to another near term crossroads.

Since topping out at $1764, the rebound candlesticks have been treated as another chance to sell as the market sets towards a test of the medium term range lows $1660/$1670.

Will this latest bounce be once more treated as another selling opportunity? The signals look worrying on the hourly chart this morning.

The hourly RSI is again faltering around the 60 level, whilst Stochastics are already pulling lower and MACD lines are threatening another bear cross around neutral.

The bulls need to climb above the resistance band $1720/$1725 to start to change this outlook of selling into strength, however, the market now seems to be faltering around $1700 (where previously this was seen as a basis of support).

Back under $1685 today would really put pressure back on $1670 support.

Equity Markets Correct Lower

Equities have stormed higher in this risk recovery, with the promise of ever more supportive major central banks and the hugely better than expected US jobs report to fuel the optimism.

However, with so much good news now priced in, there are signs of a pause in the risk rally. Whisper it quietly, but could a pause even turn corrective.

I know it sounds incredible to think it, but risk markets can go down as well as up. There are signs of a near term retracement in bond yields and also threatening to take hold on forex markets.

Although this is yet to filter into equities, with markets so overbought the risk of a correction is growing.

US Treasury yields are falling back. A “bull flattener” of the yield curve (where longer dated yields fall quicker than shorter dated ones) is a retracement of last weeks “bear steepener”.

It is a risk negative move. In the past 24 hours we have seen the yen in recovery mode, whilst the US dollar is performing well too today, especially against the commodity currencies.

These moves need to have the context that the are turning back from multi month highs (on AUD, NZD and EUR) versus the dollar.

However, as the FOMC begins its two day meeting, the dollar sell-off has at least for now been curbed. The question is whether this stalling of risk appetite on forex markets begins to lead to profit-taking on the equities bull run?