EUR/USD Forecast: "Intriguing Crossroads"

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.1269 at the time of writing, 0.30% down on the day's open. Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says the market is at a crossroads as momentum indicators start to wane.

Following the potential exhaustion of the euro rally post-ECB and the payrolls report which helped the dollar to rebound slightly, we still find EUR/USD at an intriguing crossroads.

Friday’s strong negative candle threatened to usher in at least some near term profit-taking, but in a mixed session yesterday, the bulls held ground.

Nonetheless, the very small bodied candle does signify uncertainty and this could be enough to still encourage some profit-taking.

The lack of conviction early today suggests the market is still at that crossroads. The sharp uptrend of the past two weeks has been broken and momentum indicators are just beginning to wane now.

The daily Stochastics are the first to cross lower (although no confirmed sell signal yet.

The RSI falling back below 70 would also be a corrective signal. The early warning signals are beginning to slip below recent levels where support has previously formed.

Hourly RSI went below 40 yesterday whilst hourly MACD lines have gone below neutral and are at two week lows. Support to watch initially is the breakout of $1.1255 and a breach would begin to see the market losing trend momentum.

A move below $1.1180 would open for a deeper correction. Initial resistance is $1.1320/$1.1345 for the bulls to get back on track to retest the $1.1385 rebound high.

Time for a Correction

Equities have stormed higher in this risk recovery, with the promise of ever more supportive major central banks and the hugely better than expected US jobs report to fuel the optimism.

However, with so much good news now priced in, there are signs of a pause in the risk rally. Whisper it quietly, but could a pause even turn corrective.

I know it sounds incredible to think it, but risk markets can go down as well as up. There are signs of a near term retracement in bond yields and also threatening to take hold on forex markets.

Although this is yet to filter into equities, with markets so overbought the risk of a correction is growing.

US Treasury yields are falling back. A “bull flattener” of the yield curve (where longer dated yields fall quicker than shorter dated ones) is a retracement of last weeks “bear steepener”.

It is a risk negative move. In the past 24 hours we have seen the yen in recovery mode, whilst the US dollar is performing well too today, especially against the commodity currencies.

These moves need to have the context that the are turning back from multi month highs (on AUD, NZD and EUR) versus the dollar.

However, as the FOMC begins its two day meeting, the dollar sell-off has at least for now been curbed. The question is whether this stalling of risk appetite on forex markets begins to lead to profit-taking on the equities bull run?