Gold Price Forecast: At Mid-Point of the Range

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price is quoted at $1709 ahead of the weekend with studies of the outlook conducted by Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry showing the precious commodity has found a new pivot level that will dictate near-term action.

Following the breakdown of the 8 week uptrend and the support at $1693 we turned neutral on gold.

Noting that the bulls are no longer in control, we see that upside traction is difficult to sustain and in the past couple of weeks the negative candles are more of a dominant force on the daily chart.

Momentum indicators sliding back are a reflection of this. The RSI went below 50 for the first time since March this week, whilst MACD lines continue to fall and Stochastics are also their lowest since March.

We have recently been talking about the $1722 old May pivot being a gauge for the market, and it was interesting to see yesterday’s rebound faltering at $1721 (the hourly chart shows a band of resistance now $1720/$1725).

We believe that the price action of the last two weeks suggests that gold has developed into a trading range now, of around $100 between $1660/$1764.

Effectively then, at current levels, the market is trading around the mid-point of this range.

On the hourly chart we continue to note the slightly corrective bias that is in place, with eh hourly RSI stuck under 60, whilst MACD lines have crossed lower around neutral in the wake of the rebound failure at $1721.

The market is in more of a choppy mid-range phase now. A negative candle posted today will continue the near term negative bias and increase pressure on $1689 (Wednesday’s low).

If breached then it would suggest a negative drift back towards the $1660/$1668 range support band. Closing back above $1722 begins to edge more of an improving bias once more, but the market needs a pull above $1744 to end a corrective run of lower highs.

It's Risk-on Again

The capacity for this bull run to continue higher has been given a boost once more as the European Central Bank announced a larger than expected increase to its pandemic support programme.

The risk recovery is back in full swing after the ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by more than expected at a further €600bn.

The euro has been a big beneficiary to this move, but risk appetite being strong is a big negative for the dollar right now, which is getting hit hard again across its major pairs. The one exception is versus the uber safe haven Japanese yen. The big story has now become just how far a recovery on the euro can go.

The policy action of the ECB has suggested that the central bank will be the ultimate backstop during this pandemic and the prospect of massive purchasing of government debt for the next 12 months, it is significantly reducing the risk premia for the euro.

It is leading to a key re-rating of the euro. However, with such a huge move, also comes the risk of near term profit-taking, but for now the run remains on track.

Today the focus turns to the US labor market and Nonfarm Payrolls for May. The consensus expects another 8m jobs to have been lost and unemployment to have soared to close to 20%. However, unemployment is backward looking data, and the economy beginning to come out of lockdown will not be factored in to the data to any real extent.

Whilst any negative surprise would still jolt the market, the appetite to buy into this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) rally will still be a dominant factor, especially as traders see central banks still willing to backstop the whole game.