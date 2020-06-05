GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals Remain Supportive

Image © Adobe Stock

The GBP/USD exchange rate is a further 0.25% higher at 1.2638 at the time of writing. Richard Perry, an analyst and technical forecast specialist at Hantec Markets says despite the strength of the recent move of late signals advocate for further gains.

The selling pressure on the dollar continues to pull GBP/USD higher.

It has looked in recent days though the bulls were losing steam, but once more this morning there has been another push higher.

The move is now looking to break clear of the April highs of $1.2645. Already we have seen an intraday move above the resistance.

A closing breakout would be a positive signal, but also leans the outlook into difficult territory.

Right now the dollar weakness is relentless, and if this is part of the structural weakness of the greenback then Cable will be able to sustain the move higher.

However, although near term technical signals are bullish, they have also gone a long way in a short amount of time.

We have been wary of profit-taking in this rally and a closing breakout could be similar to the move which saw the $1.2160 support broken three weeks ago. This move will continue whilst risk appetite remains positive.

But if the dollar begins to regain some support, then Cable will see a pull lower.

A closing breakout above $1.2645 needs to hold that break to prevent profit taking. Watch for hourly negative divergences as early signals, but for now all technicals still point to the market moving higher.

Initial support this morning at $1.2580 with $1.2500 as an initial higher low.

ECB Action Aids Market Rally Extension & Dollar Weakness

The capacity for this bull run to continue higher has been given a boost once more as the European Central Bank announced a larger than expected increase to its pandemic support programme.

The risk recovery is back in full swing after the ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by more than expected at a further €600bn.

The euro has been a big beneficiary to this move, but risk appetite being strong is a big negative for the dollar right now, which is getting hit hard again across its major pairs. The one exception is versus the uber safe haven Japanese yen. The big story has now become just how far a recovery on the euro can go.

The policy action of the ECB has suggested that the central bank will be the ultimate backstop during this pandemic and the prospect of massive purchasing of government debt for the next 12 months, it is significantly reducing the risk premia for the euro.

It is leading to a key re-rating of the euro. However, with such a huge move, also comes the risk of near term profit-taking, but for now the run remains on track.

Today the focus turns to the US labor market and Nonfarm Payrolls for May. The consensus expects another 8m jobs to have been lost and unemployment to have soared to close to 20%. However, unemployment is backward looking data, and the economy beginning to come out of lockdown will not be factored in to the data to any real extent.

Whilst any negative surprise would still jolt the market, the appetite to buy into this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) rally will still be a dominant factor, especially as traders see central banks still willing to backstop the whole game.