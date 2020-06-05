EUR/USD Forecast: "For now we run with this euro move"

Above: ECB President Lagarde. Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate has rallied to 1.1333 over the course of the past 24 hours, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says although the market remains pointed higher some near-term caution is warranted.

The rally on the euro has been incredible.

It was clear from the price action yesterday that we were not the only ones in being a little nervous of how much further the move could go in the near run.

Trading around -50 pips lower ahead of the ECB, the feeling was that the move had could be coming to a halt.

However, with a larger than expected expansion of the ECB’s PEPP programme EUR got another boost from the jet-pack once more. The run formed another huge bull candle, for 8 consecutive positive closes in a row and is continuing higher today.

Momentum is also extremely strong with RSI into the high 70s (the massive volatility of March saw the RSI top out at 80), MACD lines accelerating higher and Stochastics strong. Given the nature of this move, it now enters very difficult territory.

Clearly the euro has gone a long way in a very short space of time. With the market now pricing in the ECB move, the run could now begin to be subject to profit-taking.

So we must look to the hourly chart for signals. There is no evidence of negative divergence yet though. Watch for hourly RSI dropping back below 40 and MACD lines below neutral for an indication.

Initial support at $1.1310 may also be a gauge today. For now we run with this euro move, but it is with increasing caution and believe that tightening profit triggers may be wise.

ECB Ignites Further Gains

The capacity for this bull run to continue higher has been given a boost once more as the European Central Bank announced a larger than expected increase to its pandemic support programme.

The risk recovery is back in full swing after the ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by more than expected at a further €600bn.

The euro has been a big beneficiary to this move, but risk appetite being strong is a big negative for the dollar right now, which is getting hit hard again across its major pairs. The one exception is versus the uber safe haven Japanese yen. The big story has now become just how far a recovery on the euro can go.

The policy action of the ECB has suggested that the central bank will be the ultimate backstop during this pandemic and the prospect of massive purchasing of government debt for the next 12 months, it is significantly reducing the risk premia for the euro.

It is leading to a key re-rating of the euro. However, with such a huge move, also comes the risk of near term profit-taking, but for now the run remains on track.

Today the focus turns to the US labor market and Nonfarm Payrolls for May. The consensus expects another 8m jobs to have been lost and unemployment to have soared to close to 20%. However, unemployment is backward looking data, and the economy beginning to come out of lockdown will not be factored in to the data to any real extent.

Whilst any negative surprise would still jolt the market, the appetite to buy into this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) rally will still be a dominant factor, especially as traders see central banks still willing to backstop the whole game.