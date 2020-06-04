GBP/USD Forecast: "Concerns that this Bull Run May be Running out of Steam"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted lower at 1.2527 amidst a broad-based recovery in the Dollar, and analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the recent period of appreciation might be fading.

A key moment for the rally is approaching. An impressive run of positive candles has seen GBP/USD now within striking distance of the $1.2645 key April highs.

Momentum is strong with the move with the RSI into the mid-60s and Stochastics strong above 80.

However, looking under the bonnet there are a few concerns that this bull run may be running out of steam.

We have discussed recently the consistent waves of buying and selling seen through Cable in recent months, with the latest bull move of two and a half weeks now equal to that of the previous sell-off.

As the market has ticked slightly lower today, we see momentum indicators just starting to lose their strength of the bull move.

Looking at the hourly chart, the move is losing impetus too, with hourly RSI, MACD and Stochastics beginning to tail off with negative divergences appearing.

A negative divergence is not an explicit sell signal but serves as a warning that the trend is maturing.

The support band $1.2525/$1.2550 now needs to be watched as a decisive breach, in conjunction with these negative divergences on the hourly chart could induce another retracement within the $1.2075/$1.2645 range.

The mid-range old levels $1.2360 and $1.2465 then come back into play. Initial resistance is at yesterday’s high of $1.2615 now.

Dollar Catches a Bid as Market Rally Pauses for Breath

The risk recovery is taking a pause for breath this morning as the bull run on equities begins to show signs of easing.

It comes as Treasury yields have pulled a shade lower, the US dollar has found a degree of support across major currencies, and equity futures are tailing off.

In recent days there have been some mixed reports over how US and China relations could be developing.

After a claim by Reuters that China could pull back on its US imports was officially denied, there are still suggestions that this may be the case.

The official denial a couple of days ago had previously fanned the flames of the risk rally. Could this now begin to douse those flames with cold water? The consolidation comes ahead of what could be another momentous European Central Bank monetary policy decision.

No change on rates is expected, but the ECB is likely to add to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). PEPP purchases have been running at around €5bn of assets per day.

It means that the €750bn fund size will be exhausted by around August/September.

The expectation is that the ECB has seen the PEPP as a successful operation and in order to get ahead of its exhaustion, will increase the program by around €500bn today, enabling the purchases can run into Q2 next year.

This would be ongoing supportive for the euro as it reduces the risk premia for the single currency of the Eurozone.

In the near term there has been a consensus build up for this move and could mean some “buy on rumour, sell on fact” profit taking. However we would still see near term euro weakness as a chance to buy.