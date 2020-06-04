EUR/USD Forecast: "Use Supported Weakness as an Opportunity to Buy"

Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted 0.30% lower at 1.12 on Thursday, despite the softness analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the pair remains set up for further advances.

As another crucial ECB meeting approaches, the sharp recovery on EUR/USD is showing initial signs of stalling. We have seen the run higher along a sharp uptrend of the past eight sessions.

A succession of higher lows and strong closes have defined a run of over 350 pips, but this morning, we see signs of this move slowing down.

This could be part of a consolidation in front of a key event, but after such a strong run higher, caution must be taken with long positions. It is interesting to see that the peak yesterday came at $1.1255.

An upside target derived from the breakout above $1.1015 implied around $1.1250, so effectively this target has been met.

Daily momentum indicators are strong but stretched. RSI is beginning to roll over a shade above 70.

We have discussed previously the struggles that the 14 day RSI on EUR/USD historically has around 70 and this could be an area where the near term move begins to lose momentum. Hourly indicators are beginning to lose their momentum too.

We watch for a move below the 55 hour moving average (this morning around $1.1190) as a signal of a trend breach. Hourly RSI below 40 and hourly MACD below neutral would also be a signal of reversal to watch for.

A retreat into the $1.1080/$1.1145 support cannot be ruled out near term. We would though still look to use supported weakness as an opportunity to buy.

Market Rally Pauses for Breath

The risk recovery is taking a pause for breath this morning as the bull run on equities begins to show signs of easing.

It comes as Treasury yields have pulled a shade lower, the US dollar has found a degree of support across major currencies, and equity futures are tailing off.

In recent days there have been some mixed reports over how US and China relations could be developing.

After a claim by Reuters that China could pull back on its US imports was officially denied, there are still suggestions that this may be the case.

The official denial a couple of days ago had previously fanned the flames of the risk rally. Could this now begin to douse those flames with cold water? The consolidation comes ahead of what could be another momentous European Central Bank monetary policy decision.

No change on rates is expected, but the ECB is likely to add to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). PEPP purchases have been running at around €5bn of assets per day.

It means that the €750bn fund size will be exhausted by around August/September.

The expectation is that the ECB has seen the PEPP as a successful operation and in order to get ahead of its exhaustion, will increase the program by around €500bn today, enabling the purchases can run into Q2 next year.

This would be ongoing supportive for the euro as it reduces the risk premia for the single currency of the Eurozone.

In the near term there has been a consensus build up for this move and could mean some “buy on rumour, sell on fact” profit taking. However we would still see near term euro weakness as a chance to buy.