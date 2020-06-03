Gold Price Forecast: Weakness Remains an Opportunity to Buy

Image © Adobe Stock

The spot gold price is quoted half a percent lower at $1718 but Richard Perry, an analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets, says weakness should still be viewed as a chance to buy.

The bulls will have come away from yesterday’s session feeling that another encouraging position has been squandered.

A rally of recent sessions is now being unwound.

A decisive negative candle yesterday after the market had been building positively suggests that this is a market which lacks the traction to really push decisively higher now.

We continue to see the uptrend of the past eight weeks as a gauge (coming in at $1702 today) and weakness is subsequently a chance to buy.

However, the bullish momentum that was so evident in the moves higher in late March and through April, now has far less conviction.

The RSI is above 50 but cannot sustain above 60 now, whilst MACD lines continue to drift lower.

We are happy to buy into the latest weakness and once more, note that the lows of recent weeks have all been seen between the rising 21 day moving average (around $1722 today) and the eight week uptrend (at $1702 today).

The hourly chart reflects the rolling over of the latest attempt to move higher and a more corrective configuration forming once more this morning.

Below $1722 (an old pivot) the support is initially at $1710.

Closing with a $1600 handle, the market would lose its medium term bullish outlook, with $1693 support increasingly important.

Dollar Fades as Risk Rally Extends

This recovery in risk has a remarkable ability to pull ever higher. The US has now faced a week of protests and rioting, and yet Wall Street continues to rally.

Whilst the riots could still be an issue (if they continue for much longer), right now it seems to be secondary as an issue. Investors and traders of risk assets are focused far more on the massive monetary and fiscal support, re-openings from lockdown and potential economic recovery.

Reports that China was potentially breaching its Phase One trade agreement obligations seem to have been wide of the mark (at least they have been officially denied) and so the risk rally has been released once more.

This has been driven further overnight with the China Caixin services PMI which have climbed to 55.0 and shows an expansion level of almost decade highs.

This all continues to fuel the recovery in equities, which bounds on this morning.

Even Treasury yields (which have seen volatility dampened by the actions of the Fed) are ticking higher.

The outlook on forex is decisively risk positive, with the Aussie and Kiwi again bursting higher today, whilst the dollar and the yen (both seen as key safe haven plays) are underperforming badly.

This relentless run in risk appetite is also hampering the move higher on gold too, which is down in recent days despite the dollar weakness.

The services PMIs will give an indication of how the major western economies are faring today. With the ECB also expected to add to its own support programme tomorrow, this risk rally looks set to continue.