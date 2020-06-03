GBP/USD Forecast: "Wise to Take Caution on Long Positions Around These Levels"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.2592 at the time of writing thanks to a strong rebound. However, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets warns that the rally could soon hit its limits.

The recovery on GBP/USD continues.

Since the market bounced off $1.2160 last week, there have now been six positive closes in the past seven sessions.

Moving decisively clear of the mid-range resistance $1.2360/$1.2465 the market is on the way towards a test of the range highs again at $1.2645.

This is an incredible turnaround considering less than two weeks ago GBP/USD was looking at the prospect of $1.20 big figure.

Such has been the momentum of this rally we are now looking at strong RSI and Stochastics. The 14 day RSI is into the mid-60s now and is at its strongest since December.

It is all set up for a test of the key April highs of $1.2645 now.

We are still mindful of the consistent swing tendencies of GBP/USD, where the previous two and a half week sell-off has been followed by a rally now two and a half weeks old.

Subsequently, whilst $1.2645 is a target to be eyed, we watch for warning signs of exhaustion on the hourly chart.

The rising 21 hour moving average has supported the run throughout the past few sessions. The hourly RSI has been above 40 for the past week. Breaking these conditions would be a warning.

The hourly MACD and Stochastics lines are just beginning to threaten negative divergences too. Given the history of Cable ranging within $1.2075/$1.2645 it might be wise to take caution on long positions around these levels.

Dollar Fades as Risk Rally Extends

This recovery in risk has a remarkable ability to pull ever higher. The US has now faced a week of protests and rioting, and yet Wall Street continues to rally.

Whilst the riots could still be an issue (if they continue for much longer), right now it seems to be secondary as an issue. Investors and traders of risk assets are focused far more on the massive monetary and fiscal support, re-openings from lockdown and potential economic recovery.

Reports that China was potentially breaching its Phase One trade agreement obligations seem to have been wide of the mark (at least they have been officially denied) and so the risk rally has been released once more.

This has been driven further overnight with the China Caixin services PMI which have climbed to 55.0 and shows an expansion level of almost decade highs.

This all continues to fuel the recovery in equities, which bounds on this morning.

Even Treasury yields (which have seen volatility dampened by the actions of the Fed) are ticking higher.

The outlook on forex is decisively risk positive, with the Aussie and Kiwi again bursting higher today, whilst the dollar and the yen (both seen as key safe haven plays) are underperforming badly.

This relentless run in risk appetite is also hampering the move higher on gold too, which is down in recent days despite the dollar weakness.

The services PMIs will give an indication of how the major western economies are faring today. With the ECB also expected to add to its own support programme tomorrow, this risk rally looks set to continue.